Gaul: Want to smell like Play-Doh?

When I was a child, our family always had nice presents at Christmas, but then that was it. We did not get anything, present-wise, the rest of the year. Birthdays had cake, but no gifts.

So when I was five and visited my cousins up the road and they had something called Play-Doh out of season, it made a big impression on me.

Not only was it something unexpectedly new, but it was an entirely different entity in and of itself. Unlike the old clay we had at our house, this stuff was much easier to work with. You didn't have to keep working it until it got warm to make it do what you wanted it to do. And it was bright. No matter what color of clay you had, it was always dull. Play-Doh was vibrant!

Best of all, though, was its smell. Exotic. Salty. Different from any smell I was familiar with.

And ever after, I have been captivated by that scent. Anytime I encountered Play-Doh in my adult life, I'd stop to sniff. Just a whiff would transport me back to when I was five. Which was not necessarily a happy time in my life, but it carried the feeling of discovering something new, something unexpected.

I recently learned there is a Play-Doh cologne.