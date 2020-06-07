HOME FRONT: Quilt show is canceled, other signs of the times

The rise of vinyl siding also has contributed. A house that has been redone, then encased in synthetic siding with vinyl windows doesn't necessarily make the cut with preservationists.

While Rock Island is still going strong, it did not give awards this year because it salutes only those projects that are finished. While there are a lot of good candidates in the works, none are at the end point.

POLLINATING WORK: We publish many stories in this section about pollinators (butterflies, birds etc.) and how to help them.

Recently I spotted an ad in our paper from Wyfeels Hybrids seeking workers to "help with pollinating this summer."

In my day, that was called "detassling."

SENIOR PHOTOS: I love that high school senior photos nowadays show such variety and individuality. You can discern something about the person by looking at the photo.

This is another change from "my day."

How is that, you ask.

Well, every senior in our town when to the same photographer, Mr. Paige. We sat on a chair in front of a plain background, and he had you turn your head this way or that way. And all the boys wore jackets and ties.