HOME FRONT: Quilt show is canceled, other signs of the times

The every-other-year quilt show of the Mississippi Valley Quilters' Guild, scheduled for Sept. 18-19, has been canceled due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
Given the number of volunteers, vendors, participants and attendees it takes to make a successful show, guild members decided to hold off until 2022.
PLANT SALE SUCCESS: While most plant sale fundraisers of nonprofit groups were canceled this year, those that went forward had success.
Linda Kennel says the sale supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation held on May 9 in Rock Island sold out of everything by 10:36 a.m.
That included 492 hanging baskets, 61 planted pots, 150 pans of frosted sweet rolls and 44 baggies of dog treats.
"We will be able to donate at least $18,000 to JDRF from this year’s event," Kennel reports.
GRADUATION GOWNS IN INTENSIVE CARE? Among the many email news releases to come across my screen in the past month was this one from Greenwich, Connecticut:
"GraduationSource, the leading manufacturer for graduation caps, gowns and academic regalia for all graduate levels, is pleased to announce its partnership with Gowns4Good to help connect graduation gowns to healthcare workers in need of personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19."
Because so many graduation ceremonies were canceled, the company apparently had a lot of unused gowns so it donated some to medical facilities.
SMALL EVENTS: In response to guidelines shutting down wedding receptions and other parties, Mary McDonald, owner/operator of the Stardust events center in downtown Davenport, is advertising "micro receptions" for up to 50 guests and "mini receptions" for up to 100.
You gotta do what you gotta do.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION AWARDS: Missing from Home & Garden this past May were stories about historic preservation awards in the Quad-Cities, although that had nothing to do with the coronavirus.
When I first began writing for Home & Garden about 25 years ago, there were three strong preservation organizations that gave awards — Scott County, Moline and Rock Island.
I loved this because it gave me an opportunity to visit beautiful old homes and to tell stories about history, architecture and the people who tackle these projects.
Through the years, awards in Scott County and Moline faded away. Scouting out possible candidates, doing research, making contacts, writing a script — it all takes time. And, people and groups change. People willing to do all that work may get tired, or may want to do something else.
The rise of vinyl siding also has contributed. A house that has been redone, then encased in synthetic siding with vinyl windows doesn't necessarily make the cut with preservationists.
While Rock Island is still going strong, it did not give awards this year because it salutes only those projects that are finished. While there are a lot of good candidates in the works, none are at the end point.
POLLINATING WORK: We publish many stories in this section about pollinators (butterflies, birds etc.) and how to help them.
Recently I spotted an ad in our paper from Wyfeels Hybrids seeking workers to "help with pollinating this summer."
In my day, that was called "detassling."
SENIOR PHOTOS: I love that high school senior photos nowadays show such variety and individuality. You can discern something about the person by looking at the photo.
This is another change from "my day."
How is that, you ask.
Well, every senior in our town when to the same photographer, Mr. Paige. We sat on a chair in front of a plain background, and he had you turn your head this way or that way. And all the boys wore jackets and ties.
The idea that some day teens would have their pictures taken wearing whatever they wanted, wherever they wanted, was still in the future.
SUCH A WIT: My husband and I were out for our walk recently when we passed by a house with an "invisible fence" sign.
I remarked that in all the years we have been walking past this house, I have yet to see a dog. You'd think that at least once in those many times, we would have caught sight of the dog.
"Maybe it's an invisible dog," my husband said.
