Homefront: I'd love to chat, but I really mustache

• Mustache cups and spoons were made to protect the mustache while drinking or eating soup.

• The longest mustache was 14 feet long and belonged to a man in India. It was measured on the set of an Italian TV show in Rome in 2010.

• Mustaches of different shapes have names. The Dali mustache is narrow with long points and is named after artist Salvador Dali. The Chevron goes out to the edges of the upper lip but no further, like Freddie Mercury and Tom Selleck. The horseshoe is what Hulk Hogan wears. The toothbrush, Adolf Hitler. The pencil, Clark Gable. The walrus, Mark Twain and John Bolton.

But in my research I did not find why they have surfaced as a motif to the point that one can buy shower curtains, duct tape, baby pacifiers, cuff links, wrapping paper and bedding, all with mustaches.

For Kelly, the collecting started with a Mumford & Sons concert in Dixon, Illinois, in 2012 called Gentlemen of the Road. The commemorative T-shirt she bought featured a man with a handlebar mustache and a high-top hat.

She bought a few mustache items at a later concert in Canton, Ohio, and from there "it just grew on its own, in part because I have amazing friends who would just get stuff for me," she said. "And I know who all of them are from, too.