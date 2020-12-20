HOMEFRONT: Remembering Lloyd, Isabella and their remarkable family

I didn't know Lloyd as well as Carrie, but Tim Schlicksup, owner of Knilans' Furniture and Lloyd's employer, assures me that whatever I could say about Carrie, he could say about Lloyd.

"He is like the greatest guy, the greatest family man, the greatest worker, the best all-round person I have ever met," Schlicksup said last week. "Everything he touched, every person he met, every process he was involved in, everything was better because he was involved in it."

Knilans' started an online gofundme account to help the family with expenses. The goal is $100,000, and as of the middle of last week, $58,880 had been committed. Checks for the family also were coming in to Knilans'. Schlicksup had 20 sitting on his desk when I called.

"For a guy whose primary role was to move furniture into a house, to leave that kind of an impression, that says something," Schlicksup said.

Jones had worked for the store for nearly nine years and "from the first moment, he made an impact," Schlicksup said. "He changed things immediately, and if there was something to be done, he got it done."