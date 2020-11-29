HOMEFRONT: The stories behind this year's holiday stamps

Because I'm a big fan of postage stamps, I always look forward to what will come out at Christmas.

Continuing a long tradition of Madonna and Child stamps, the postal service's religious choice this year is "Our Lady of Guápulo." The secular alternative is a sheet of four designs — A Christmas tree, ornament, stocking and reindeer — in red, green and white.

The story behind this year's Madonna stamp is more interesting than some.

According to the postal service news release, the image is based on a painting created in the 18th century by an unknown artist in Cuzco, Peru, the former capital of the Inca Empire. Historians characterize the artists at this time as members of the "Cuzco school."

That is, between the 16th and 18th centuries, European painters worked with indigenous artists in and around Cuzco to train them in the styles and forms that dominated European countries at the end of the Renaissance period and during the Baroque era.

In today's world — which, hopefully, has more respect for indigenous art AND indigenous spiritual beliefs — this is a little disconcerting.