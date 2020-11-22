HOMEFRONT: What's wrong with people? Don't they care?

And nearly every one says at some point, "Wear a mask. This is real." Or words to that effect.

I received an email last week from a reader living at Davenport's Ridgecrest, asking if the Times could publish a list of businesses that require their customers, as well as their staff, to wear masks.

"Many of us will not — cannot — shop at those stores that don’t," she wrote.

"We actually found a local dollar-type store that proudly boasted that no masks were required, so we spent our money elsewhere.

"I would think a roster of 'good guys' might be good advertising. I know it would help those of us who are trying to stay alive. Such a roll of honor might encourage more companies to do the right thing, since government is doing so little.

"We who live here would know where it’s safe to go buy a birthday card!"

Yes, safe to buy a birthday card.

I got home from the store and spilled out my story to my husband. He wasn't entirely supportive of my verbal righteousness, given what he's seen on TV about how this kind of confrontation has ended in other places. Fist fights or worse.

"You better watch it," he said. "Somebody might spit on you."