A valued friend of mine harbored a lifelong belief that, “The world is getting better and better every day”. The thought seems suitable to consider as we face the fresh beginnings associated with Spring.

Now it would clearly be easy to take exception to this optimistic view of life. The aggressions of nations like Russia and China against their neighbors; the mounting disasters precipitated by climate change; and a rising tide of blatant falsehoods being passed off as truth by some politicians and media moguls alike, all could provide compelling arguments to the contrary. Locally, we could cite frustrations such as we’ve experienced with the Iowa Interstate Railway in seemingly stonewalling—over many years—efforts to reestablish passenger rail service between the Quad-Cities and Chicago.

Yet, for all the problems we face, there are equally compelling causes for hope and even optimism all around us. Our nation’s rate of unemployment is among the lowest it’s been in over 50 years, and wages of workers are gradually increasing. Last month, as I drove to Des Moines for a meeting, I passed many major highway construction projects around Iowa City and east of Des Moines, reflecting the massive infrastructure work occurring across America as a result of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Bill passed in 2021. This represents the biggest investment in public infrastructure since Eisenhower’s interstate highway initiative over 65 years ago.

What’s more, democracy-loving nations in NATO have rallied in defense of Ukraine against the vicious assault on Ukraine’s freedom, launched by Vladimir Putin and his shrinking circle of allies. This strong alliance reflects a determined push to sustain the global path towards democracy that has largely emerged since World War II, even in the face of recent autocratic threats.

Consider as well the rising tide of responsible Green technologies — from solar panels, to wind and hydropower generators, to electric vehicles — that are gradually moving us away from the fossil fuel dependency that endangers our well-being and that of our Mother Earth.

I was raised to believe that “God doesn’t give us challenges we cannot overcome.” Put another way, all the major problems we face were caused by humans. Accordingly, they are likewise all susceptible to being solved by humans.

Now this doesn’t suggest any rose-colored view of reality or false idealism or the notion that problems aren’t real or can easily be overcome. Quite the contrary.

Instead, it fuels a confident belief and determination that working together, we can make things better through thoughtful, science-based application of human talents and willpower to tackling our many challenges.

Franklin Roosevelt, the President who successfully led us through two of our nations’ greatest trials — the Great Depression and the Nazi/fascist threat of World War II — perhaps summed it up best. He declared in his final written words, “The only limit to our realization of the future will be our doubt in the present. Let us move forward with strong and active faith”.

Truer words were never spoken. And with a faith in ourselves and in our God-given ability to work together, we can assure not only that our Lincoln-labeled government, “of the people, by the people, and for the people”, does not perish; but will survive and thrive. And through it, we are enabled to advance the social justice and prosperity we all desire, to make the world, “better and better every day” — for ourselves, each other, and our children’s children.