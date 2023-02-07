Charles Dickens began his celebrated novel “A Tale of Two Cities” with the words “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

We might apply these words to the “Tale of Two States” emerging in Illinois and Iowa over the last couple of years. Each state has a legislature and governor’s office controlled by one party – in Iowa the Republican party; in Illinois the Democrats.

As may be expected from this circumstance, each has to some extent mirrored the policy priorities of their respective national political parties in legislation adopted. And each will see in the years ahead consequences of these policies impacting its citizens - including those of us who live in the Quad Cities area.

In Iowa, the legislature with Gov. Reynolds’ enthusiastic backing, has enacted tax cuts and a flat income tax to be phased in over the next several years. Illinois has had a flat income tax since 1970 due to a constitutional requirement. It has largely resulted in depriving schools of adequate state funding and in higher property tax to make up the shortfall. Iowa legislation has also curtailed reproductive rights for women. This will likely hinder OB/GYN physician recruitment in the state, while also limiting women’s reproductive options. Recent legislation, signed by the Governor, will subsidize private education through grants to folks – rich and poor alike - to send their children to private schools. Interestingly, (as pointed out in a recent editorial in this paper on January 27th) there will be limited oversight of what courses private schools offer or how the money is used, opening the door for potential significant abuse. At the same time, increased government oversight of public schools through other legislation appears likely to hinder in multiple ways the availability and quality of public education in Iowa.

Meanwhile, in Illinois, the legislature – with Gov. Pritzker’s strong support - has adopted legislation to expand voting rights and to protect rights of women to reproductive choice. Legislation has been enacted to ban assault weapons and high-capacity ammo magazines - of the sort used to commit many of the nearly 40 mass shootings across the country in January of this year alone. The legislature also passed a bill to expand paid leave for most of the state’s employers. This may well cost Illinois jobs even as it increases employees’ workplace rights and benefits.

How these contrasting legislative approaches will play out only experience will tell for certain. However, a number of years ago, Kansas tried the tax-cut-to-spur development approach Iowa is now taking. They reversed direction within five years, because businesses started leaving the state due to underfunded and deteriorating public work and services. Likewise, undermining public education - a cornerstone of democracy championed since Thomas Jefferson’s day - seems unlikely to foster anything but mischief for the public at large, and for democracy.

In Dickens novel, the line following “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” declared “It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness.”

These words may well describe what we see playing out in our own “Tale of Two States.”