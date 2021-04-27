Don't miss your shot

While some of it is due to human error -- either a location doesn’t have enough vaccines to give out second doses or a person goes to get their second dose at a location that’s different from their first -- others are skipping their second dose appointment. Either way, 8% of those who have gotten one dose of Pfizer or Moderna haven’t gotten their second.

Look, I get it. No one likes getting shots and then dealing with side effects. I’m sure the recent issue with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine put that worry in the forefront of people’s minds. But the fact remains that if you’re getting a vaccine that needs multiple shots in order to be as effective as possible, then you need to make sure you get all the shots!

In the past several weeks, Muscatine County has really been able to step up their vaccination efforts thanks to the supply chain no longer being so tight. You can sign up for vaccines at Walmart, Hy-Vee, Wester Drug, Public Health, not to mention the free clinics advertised on the Public Health Facebook page nearly every week.

If you want the shot, you have plenty of opportunities to get it, but you have to actually go out and get it. I really don’t want to sound preachy. We’ve all been told multiple times by now to get the vaccine. I’m sure most people don’t need me to tell them again.