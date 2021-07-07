An occasion for self-reflection, perspective and birthday cake

Andrea Grubaugh Reporter Follow Andrea Grubaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

July 7 is a ordinary day for most. Not very special or noteworthy, although in Japan it’s apparently the start of the Star Festival, also known as Tanabata. But for me, it’s always been my birthday, and for this year specifically, it’s my 26th birthday.

I’ve never really been a party person, however. I honestly can’t remember when my last "real" birthday party was. So, more than just presents or doing anything beyond having cake and hanging out with my immediate family, I guess birthdays have always been a sort of reflection time for me.

It’s strange to think that I’m officially in my mid-to-late twenties. No offense to anyone who’s older, of course, but there’s a part of me that feels like just yesterday I was in college, independent and growing into the person I am today but still very much a kid as far as I was concerned.

Of course, that’s far from the case. I am very much an adult-adult in terms of both age and accomplishments. Naturally, I’m proud of being able to say that I have my own place, pay my own bills, and have a career that I enjoy. I’m proud of how much I’ve grown, and how much I now know about myself and about the world, no matter how much some of these facts may depress me at times.