An occasion for self-reflection, perspective and birthday cake

July 7 is a ordinary day for most. Not very special or noteworthy, although in Japan it’s apparently the start of the Star Festival, also known as Tanabata. But for me, it’s always been my birthday, and for this year specifically, it’s my 26th birthday.
I’ve never really been a party person, however. I honestly can’t remember when my last "real" birthday party was. So, more than just presents or doing anything beyond having cake and hanging out with my immediate family, I guess birthdays have always been a sort of reflection time for me.
It’s strange to think that I’m officially in my mid-to-late twenties. No offense to anyone who’s older, of course, but there’s a part of me that feels like just yesterday I was in college, independent and growing into the person I am today but still very much a kid as far as I was concerned.
Of course, that’s far from the case. I am very much an adult-adult in terms of both age and accomplishments. Naturally, I’m proud of being able to say that I have my own place, pay my own bills, and have a career that I enjoy. I’m proud of how much I’ve grown, and how much I now know about myself and about the world, no matter how much some of these facts may depress me at times.
But in other ways, I still feel part of myself thinks I am, or should still be, a kid. This side especially comes out whenever I see or hear about someone from my high school days. (Shoutout to the MHS Class of 2013). I’ll hear about one of my old friends or someone who I knew from class is now married or has a family, and I’m just like “whoa, wait, aren’t we a little young for that?” before being like “Oh yeah, I guess we’re not too young for that.”
I suppose that’s the weird thing about being in your twenties. You still feel young, to the point where you may forget that you’re an actual adult now. Meanwhile, you see teenagers and immediately think of them as kids, and it sort of hits you that those so-called big ages of 16 and 18 weren’t really as "grown up" or "mature" as you once thought.
I guess what I’m getting at is as I get older, I realize age, and most things related to it, is all about perspective. You always hear those phrases like “you’re as old or as young as you feel,” and that really is true. Some days, the really hard or depressing days, I feel like I’ve already lived a lifetime. Other days, I have to remember that I still have plenty of life to live, and that in itself can be pretty overwhelming given how much of our future is unknown.
It can be scary to wonder how the issues and worries of today will affect my life decades down the road. The cynical and depressed side of me sometimes wonders if I’ll even be around that long or if global warming or some other disaster would have taken most of us out by then.
But other days, I’ll be looking forward to the future -- to living in a happy home with my best friend (and hopefully a cat or two), to finally writing that novel or that script that I’ve always wanted to write, to traveling to places I’ve never been before, and to just being happy. Who knows, with all that I’ve discovered about myself in the past 26 years, maybe there are still things left to discover.
I try not to think too far into the future or too much about aging, lest I start spiraling, but I think I do owe it to myself to view my birthday (and all the self-reflection that comes with it) in a mostly positive mindset. I’ve survived another year, after all -- and a pretty crazy one at that. So, I’m going to try to enjoy it the best that I can, and to my fellow July-birthday people, I hope you all have a happy birthday this month, too.