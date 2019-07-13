In celebration of a Q-C signature event, today's all-cheers edition focuses on the John Deere Classic. There are, as always, so many good things happening at TPC at Deere Run it’s impossible to catalog them all in one spot. This is but a taste. If you'd like to get the full flavor, the JDC runs through Sunday, or if you can't be at Deere Run, tune in Sunday to watch the final round on CBS.
Cheers to all who rolled out the red carpet for a pair of Purple Heart recipients. On Thursday, Iraq War heroes Mike Jaborek and Phil Bell were given an insider's look by the JDC and a gift package including specially fitted golf gear from Callaway Golf Company as part of a Birdies for the Brave. Kudos to that program, those who honored their sacrifice, and especially to the brave warriors who served our nation.
Cheers to The First Tee Quad Cities and three area youth organizations taking part in a transportation sharing program that maximizes precious resources and offers a model for other nonprofits to follow.
An extra round of applause to First Tee, which hatched the plan to buy a van to share with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, and Rock Island's Parks and Recreation Department.
Thank you, too, to Moline Foundation, Scott County Regional Authority, Regional Development Authority and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Foundation for enabling the purchase of the 12-passenger van. Kudos to First Tee and executive director Sarah McLaughlin-Cross for recognizing “the difficult time our partnering organizations were having with trying to get kids to our program. And renting transportation is incredibly expensive -- a lot of times unrealistic to put into an operating budget.''
With the success of this first venture, the groups are eager for more. We can’t wait to see what other creative schemes they hatch.
Cheers to the international flavor spicing up the JDC. Take, for example, South Korea’s Ho Sung Choi, whose unorthodox swing is worth the price of admission. That attention-grabbing swing was what won Choi his JDC sponsor’s exemption, but this late-bloomer's story, his joy in the game and his trip to the U.S. and the JDC helped create another Q-C fan favorite.
Thanks for coming, we're happy to have you.
Ditto to Norway’s Viktor Hovland who came to the JDC with a crew from television's Eurosport Norway in tow. Hovland, who turned pro while attending college in Oklahoma, also is here courtesy of one of JDC's carefully selected exemptions.
Cheers to veteran pro Pat Perez, who stepped up in a big way at the Pro-Am for Caddy for a Cure. He not only took over at the last minute for a player with a sore back; he also made sure nine kids involved in the local program for kids fighting cancer had a moment in the sun.
"Each one got a hole, and I got to know them and talked to them, that kind of stuff," Perez said. "Some of them were a little shy, but it’s a pretty cool deal." Indeed, it is. Thanks for sharing it with so many.
Cheers to the folks who work to get and keep the TPC at Deere Run in picture-perfect condition, enabling it to shine once again in the national spotlight. It’s been a horrendous year for weather, but the par-71 facility is in tip-top shape. “I was shocked how good the golf course looked when I got here after hearing and seeing on the news what was going on up here and how bad it was,” said Dillard Pruitt, PGA Tour advance man.
It’s what we’ve come to expect in the 20 years that the TPC at Deere Run has been the home of the JDC. TPC also is a wonderful showcase for the talented marketing folks at Deere who find so many unique, entertaining and memorable ways to tell Deere's story, and by extension, our region's. Thanks for doing what you do.
071119-qct-qca-deere-aa-001
A John Deere 17G Compact Excavator is seen set up with a putter on a large green display during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-aa-002
A putter attachment is seen fitted to a John Deere 17G Compact Excavator during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
071119-qct-qca-deere-aa-003
Marie,4, and Ben Hanson of Bettendorf pose for a photo in front of a driver and ball display connected to a John Deere 470G LC Excavator during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-aa-004
Attendees stop to look at a John Deere 9900 Self-Propelled Forage Harvester on display during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
071119-qct-qca-deere-aa-005
A John Deere 9900 Self-Propelled Forage Harvester is seen on display during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
071019-jdc-aa-035
Marie Hanson, 4, of Bettendorf climbs onto a lawnmower on display during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
071019-jdc-mm-016a.JPG
Matt Haedt, of Eldridge, and Chad Haedt, of Eldridge, watch PGA golfer Zach Johnson hit from the fairway on the ninth hole during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071019-jdc-mm-024a.JPG
Danny Lee smiles after putting on the 18th green during the John Deere Classic Pro-Am on Wednesday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-aa-006
The back side of a large driver hooked up to a John Deere Excavator is seen on display during the Pro-Am at the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
071119-qct-qca-deere-1
A John Deere XUV835R sits in the middle of the pond on the 18th green during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-2
A large John Deere sign is displayed on the 16th hole par 3, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-3
A large John Deere sign is displayed on the 16th hole par 3, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-4
A huge John Deere sign is displayed on the 16th hole par 3, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-5
A water structure greets guests at the corporate chalet for John Deere on the 18th green, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-6
A John Deere XUV835R sits in the middle of the pond on the 18th green, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-qct-qca-deere-8
A large John Deere sign is displayed on the 16th hole par 3, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, during Pro-Am action of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-14.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman hits from the fairway on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-31.jpg
PGA golfer Harold Varner III putts on the eighteenth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-015
Fans following Zach Johnson make their way across the pedestrian bridge after the 15th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-20.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-30.jpg
PGA golfer Bill Haas tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-17.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-19.jpg
Brian Harman, the 2014 John Deere Classic champ, holds a glove in his mouth before teeing off on the ninth hole during Thursday's first round of the 2019 event at TPC Deere Run. Harman was among 22 players to shoot 4-under 67, five shots off the lead.
071119-jdc-jg-13.jpg
PGA golfer Martin Trainer tees off on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 9, 2015, in Silvis.Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-003
Fans watch the action on the 14th green during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-008
Scott Langley watches his drive off the 17th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-23.jpg
PGA golfer Peter Malnati hits from the fairway on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-005
Fans following Zach Johnson make their way across the pedestrian bridge after the 15th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-18.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman holds a glove in his mouth before teeing off on the nineth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-16.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-006
during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-12.jpg
PGA golfer Brice Garnett tees off on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 9, 2015, in Silvis.Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-009
Trey Mullinax hits out of the sand on the 17th fairway during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-014
Zach Johnson watches his tee shot off the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis on Thursday.
071119-jdc-jg-27.jpg
PGA golfer Sebastian Munoz tees off on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-112a.jpg
Roberto Diaz watches his putt on the ninth green Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Diaz opened the tournament with a 9-under 62.
071119-jdc-mm-113a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-117a.jpg
PGA golfer Pat Perez tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-118a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley walks down the fairway of the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-120a.jpg
PGA golfer Whee Kim tees off from the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-121a.jpg
PGA golfer Scott Langley hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-122a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley hits from the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-125a.jpg
Russell Henley putts on the green of the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-126a.jpg
PGA golfer Scott Langley tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-127a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-129a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-131a.jpg
Russell Henley hits from the rough on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-134a.jpg
PGA golfer Russell Henley lines up a putt on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-109a.JPG
PGA golfer Roberto Diaz putts on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-112a.JPG
PGA golfer Roberto Diaz putts on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-113a.JPG
PGA golfer Russell Henley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-097a.jpg
PGA golfer Zach Johnson receives a round of applause after putting on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-099a.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman watches after teeing off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-103a.jpg
Zach Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-104a.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim tees off on the tenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-106a.jpg
PGA golfer J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-109a.jpg
Roberto Diaz putts on the ninth green during the opening round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Diaz had a bogey-free 62.
071119-jdc-mm-074a.jpg
PGA golfer Ryan Palmer lines up a shot on the ninth green during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-080a.jpg
Fans following Zach Johnson down the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-081a.jpg
Fans following Zach Johnson down the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-083a.jpg
PGA golfers Zach Johnson and Brian Harman walk up the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-086a.jpg
PGA golfers Zach Johnson and Brian Harman walk up the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-aa-065
Daniel Chopra swings for the 18th green from beyond the ropes during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-066
Harold Varner III signs an autograph for Dawson Price, 11, of Fulton after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-067
Harold Varner III swings from a bunker on the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-068
Owen VanZuiden, 10, of Albany and Braedon Meyers, 11, of Fulton smile together after meeting Harold Varner III during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-069
Harold Varner III shakes hands with a fan after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-070
Harold Varner III’s head cover, Gerald, is seen in his bag after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-071
Daniel Chopra picks up his ball after putting on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-072
Matt Jones signs an autograph for Dawson Price, 11, of Fulton after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-073
Harold Varner III putts on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-074
Harold Varner III walks off the 18th green after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-075
Matt Jones looks down the 18th fairway after taking his shot during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-076
Harold Varner III pats Owen VanZuiden, 10, of Albany, Illinois, on the back after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-077
Harold Varner III shakes hands with Daniel Chopra after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-078
Harold Varner III is interviewed for the golf channel after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-063
Adam Long hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-064
Adam Long places his ball on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-043
Chris Stroud hits out of a bunker on 18 to get to the green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-044
Spectators follow golfers from the sixth tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-045
Kyle Stanley putts on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-046
Chris Stroud watches his ball after teeing off on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-047
Shawn Stefani lines up his shot on the 12th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-048
Ted Potter Jr. tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-049
Nick Taylor tees off on 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-050
071119-jdc-aa-051
Shawn Stefani hits from the fairway on 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-052
Ryan Moore chips onto the 17th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-053
Kyle Stanley walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-054
Nick Watney watches his ball after teeing off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-055
Andrew Landry walks down from the sixth tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-056
Ryan Armour tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-057
Adam Long shakes hands with caddies after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday. Long is one of many PGA Tour players who has become enamored with the sport of pickleball.
071119-jdc-aa-058
Volunteer Betty Plank looks down the walking path while working ropes between the 17th green and 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Plank has volunteered at the classic for 13 years.
071119-jdc-aa-059
Adam Long lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-060
Ted Potter Jr. putts on the 17th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-061
Chris Stroud lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-062
Chris Stroud shakes hand with Adam Long after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-001
Adam Long watches golfers in his group on the 18th green before taking his putt during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-002
Shawn Stefani walks from the 13th green to the 14th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-003
Spectators cross the bridge from the fifth green to the sixth tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-004
Shawn Stefani tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-005
Nick Taylor walks down the 12th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-006
Volunteer Betty Plank looks down the walking path while working ropes between the 17th green and 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Plank has volunteered at the classic for 13 years.
071119-jdc-aa-007
Chris Stroud, left, and Nick Watney walk together down the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-008
Adam Long shakes hands with Nick Watney after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-009
Nick Taylor hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-010
A model John Deere dump truck is seen on the 12th tee as Alex Prugh places his ball during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-011
Andrew Landry tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-012
Nick Taylor watches his shot from the 12th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-013
Adam Long hits from the fairway on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-014
A man sits on a bench to watch the 10th green and fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-015
Alex Prugh tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-016
Andrew Landry walks to the 12th tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-017
Ryan Moore tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-018
Ted Potter Jr. celebrates a putt with Ryan Moore’s caddie during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-019
Adam Long tees off on 18 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-020
Nick Watney hits from the rough along the 18th fairway making it onto the green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-021
Chris Stroud putts on the 18th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-022
Adam Long is interviewed by members of the media after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-023
Troy Merritt tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-024
Shawn Stefani tees off on 14 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-025
Adam Long takes questions from reporters after opening with a 7-under 64 Thursday at the John Deere Classic.
071119-jdc-aa-026
Kyle Stanley tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-027
Volunteer Barb ‘Barbie’ Schwartz volunteers between the 17th and 18th holes during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019. Schwartz has been volunteering at the classic for 15 years.
071119-jdc-aa-028
The Rock River is seen from the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-029
Nick Watney hits from the rough along the 18th fairway making it onto the green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-030
Shawn Stefani putts on the 11th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-031
Alex Prugh tees off on 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-032
Nick Taylor putts on the 11th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-033
The back of Alex Prugh’s hat is seen as he watches his group putt on the 12th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-034
Ted Potter Jr. walks from the 17th green to the 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-035
Ryan Moore walks up to the 18th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-036
Nick Watney walks to a reporter after finishing the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-037
Nick Taylor hits from the fairway of 13 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-038
Shawn Stefani holds up his ball after sinking a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-039
Andrew Landry makes a putt on the 12th hole Thursday at TPC Deere Run. Landry shot a 6-under 65 in the first round.
071119-jdc-aa-040
Shawn Stefani tees off on 12 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-041
Nick Watney walks with his group down to the 18th fairway during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-aa-042
Alex Prugh tees off on 14 during the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-9.jpg
Spectators sit in John Deere Tractor seat benches from the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-1.jpg
Spectators watch on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-5.jpg
A spectator checks her daily official pairing guild on the 9th hold during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-10.jpg
Spectators sit in John Deere Tractor seat benches from the 10th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-4.jpg
Spectators watch on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-3.jpg
Jean Schmidt of Dewitt watches golfers on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-6.jpg
Larry Johnson of Sherrard views upcoming golfers hitting on the 9th Hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-8.jpg
Bede Willen-Bring of Dyersville and Connie Schueller of Farley watch in their Hawkeyes' chair on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-7.jpg
Spectators walk past the Birdies for Charity Spotlight board during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-11.jpg
Spectators sit in John Deere Tractor seat benches from the 10th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-2.jpg
Kathy Johnson supervises the concessions stand near the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Johnson retired last year after working 22 years at the stand and has kept a watchful eye this year.
071119-jdc-mm-067a.JPG
The first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-020a.JPG
Fans watch golfers tee off from the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-049a.JPG
PGA golfer Austin Cook walks down the fairway of on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-024a.JPG
An Iowa Hawkeyes flag waves during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-018a.JPG
Fans walk along the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-030a.JPG
MARTIN LAIRD ... COVER OF FRIDAY PAIRINGS GUIDE
071119-jdc-mm-051a.JPG
PGA golfer Cameron Champ tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-037a.JPG
PGA golfer Tyrone Van Aswegen tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-032a.JPG
PGA golfer Sam Ryder tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-064a.JPG
Joaquin Niemann watches his bunker shot on the ninth hole during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-065a.JPG
PGA golfer Joaquin Niemann reacts after hitting from the bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-053a.JPG
Daniel Berger tees off on the sixth hole during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. His 5-under 66 was four shots off the lead.
071119-jdc-mm-038a.JPG
PGA golfer Austin Cook tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-033a.JPG
PGA golfer Sam Saunders tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-066a.JPG
Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-045a.JPG
PGA golfer Austin Cook walks down the fairway of on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-036a.JPG
PGA golfer Kyoung-Hoon Lee tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-060a.JPG
PGA golfer Robert Allenby kisses his wife and caddie Kym Kuharski during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-050a.JPG
PGA golfer Joel Dahmen tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-019a.JPG
Fans watch golfers tee off from the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-027a.JPG
David Reeves, of Kewanee, center, watches as golfers play the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-021a.JPG
Fans watch golfers tee off from the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-029a.JPG
PGA golfer Hunter Mahan putts on the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-026a.JPG
PGA golfer Hunter Mahan hits from the fairway of the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-015a.JPG
PGA golfer Sam Saunders tees off on the first hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-003a.JPG
Martin Laird watches his approach shot to the 18th green during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-006a.JPG
PGA golfers Sam Saunders, left, and Martin Laird, right, line up their putts on the green of the 18th hole during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Laird parred that hole in his 6-under round of 65 to finish one shot off the early lead.
071119-jdc-mm-012a.JPG
David and Matthew Roger, 13, of Overland Park, relax on a cooling station during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-009a.JPG
PGA golfer Sam Saunders putts on the green of the eighteenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-007a.JPG
PGA golfers Sam Saunders lines up his putt on the green of the eighteenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-004a.JPG
PGA golfer Sam Ryder hits from the fairway on the eighteenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
071119-jdc-mm-013a.JPG
PGA golfer Sam Ryder tees off on the first hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday, July 11, 2019, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
JDC Volunteer No. 2: Don Burns
Don Burns is a media shuttle driver this year at the John Deere Classic. He thinks volunteerism is important and hopes for a first-time winner this year.
DRAKE LANSMAN
071119-jdc-ks-013
Jhonattan Vegas watches his tee shot off the 14th during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-001
Adam Svenson, left watches Seth Reeves hit out of the rough on the 15th fairway during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-21.jpg
PGA golfer Brian Harman tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-29.jpg
PGA golfer Bill Haas tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-007
Whee Kim watches his drive off the 17th tee during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-26.jpg
Vaughn Taylor tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-012
Ryan Palmer watches his tee shot off 14 during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-010
Bill Haas watches his shot down the 15th fairway during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-25.jpg
PGA golfer Bill Haas tees off on the seventeenth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-15.jpg
PGA golfer Michael Kim hits from the fairway on the eighth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-28.jpg
PGA golfer Vaughn Taylor tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-jg-22.jpg
PGA golfer Zach Johnson tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-004
Fans watch players tee off on 15 during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-jg-24.jpg
PGA golfer Peter Malnati hits from the fairway on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Silvis.
071119-jdc-ks-011
Fans follow payers along the course during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
071119-jdc-ks-002
Fans watch Matt Jones hit out of the rough on the 15th fairway during the First Round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois Thursday, July 11, 2019.
