From bright colors and expressive movement, to fantastic stories and characters

As someone who loves both animation and going to the movie theater, this year has been a pretty great one in terms of animated movies – and, with it nearly being the end of the year, I find myself looking back on all the great films that I’ve come out and that I’ve gotten to enjoy.

Although it’s not a fully animated film, I first have to mention “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” After being blown away and utterly charmed by the first Sonic film, this sequel was one of the films I was most hyped for — and thankfully, it didn’t disappoint. Much of the first movie’s greatest strengths, such as the performances from Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey, were still very much present.

What made this second film shine even brighter, though, was just the love felt throughout it for the Sonic franchise as a whole. From including fan favorite characters like Tails and Knuckles to all the little Easter eggs, this movie was definitely made for fans. It was silly and exciting, but there was a ton of heart put into it too. And hey, there’s nothing wrong with a bit of cheesiness if it’s still fun! In terms of video game movies, I’d say next year’s Mario movie has its work cut out for it.

Another animated film I got to watch this year, this time in the comfort of my own home, was Pixar’s “Turning Red.” While it’s not my favorite Pixar movie, I can still appreciate what this one tried to do. With a quirky story that focuses on the challenges of puberty and the relationships between mothers and daughters, it certainly stands out against the rest of Pixar’s catalogue.

Still, I could see a lot of people being able to personally relate to this film, and when compared to something like “Lightyear” — Pixar’s other film of the year, which I found to be fairly dull at best and frustrating at worse — this one definitely comes out as not only the more fun option, but also the more heartfelt option (with some catchy 2000s boyband songs in the soundtrack to boot).

Moving onto another sequel that came out this year, there was also “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru.” Like with Sonic, this is another franchise that I enjoyed — albeit when I was younger — which meant that I was curious about its next installment. I can safely say that I don’t think I’ve enjoyed a Despicable Me film this much since the original.

As always, the action is spectacular and just as wacky and slapstick-filled as ever. The new characters are pretty lovable, with Wild Knuckles — an older villain played by Alan Arkin who takes Young Gru on as a sort of evil protégé — being the standout. The Minions are just as goofy as ever, and the climax of the film gets surprisingly intense as well as a bit emotional. If the series can keep this quality up, then I say “Here’s to Minions 3!”

But if you’re looking for a film that is a bit darker but still enjoyable, Netflix recently released “Wendell & Wild” from stop-motion legend Henry Selick. Much like his previous film, “Coraline,” Wendell & Wild isn’t afraid to push its PG-13 rating. With its focus on death, it can be a bit morbid and the story can be a bit overly stuffed at times, but it manages to be both memorable and entertaining all while taking on some strong themes and social commentary, courtesy of co-writer Jordan Peele. It’s also very inclusive, which is nice to see.

However, if I had to pick my favorite animated film of the year, it would no doubt have to be Dreamworks Animations’ “The Bad Guys.” Honestly, as a fan of both heist movies and found-family focused stories, I could just gush about this film for ages. From its humor and really great story, to its lovable ‘bad guy’ characters that get to grow against the stereotypes that society has pushed onto them, to all the creativity and fantastic animation that it has (with some of the best car chases that I’ve ever seen), it’s a film that I could easily watch over and over again.

Really, I would recommend all of the films mentioned here. So if you and your family are looking for a good time, maybe give one of these a watch. There really is so much variety to be found in modern animated films — from the different types of main characters that we get, to the different art-styles that we get to see and enjoy. They may not all be perfect, but they certainly are a treat for the eyes.

Also, keep on the lookout for one of the last big animated films of the year, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”, which is coming out on Dec. 21, just before Christmas. That one looks like a blast, and anyone who was already a fan of the Shrek franchise is sure to enjoy this one as well.

Andrea Grubaugh is a reporter for the Muscatine Journal.