GRUBAUGH: A brief reprise of poke-mania, and all the fun and joy that came with it

Even if you’ve never played a single game or watched a single episode of the anime, I’m sure that most of you who are reading this have, at the very least, heard of the creature-collecting franchise known as “Pokemon”.

Standing right there in the list of Highest-Grossing Media Franchises next to “Star Wars” and “Mickey Mouse”, Pokemon is known across the globe. There are kids who are getting the franchise for the first time, and there are adults – like me – who grew up on it and who have plenty of fond memories of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, Team Rocket and all their exciting adventures.

While we may not be in the midst of Poke-Mania like we were in the 90s, it is very much evident that Pokemon is still something that has a lot of presence in our pop culture – and what happened last week just proves this even more so. Last week, the anime finished up its World Coronation Tournament Arc with a bang, thanks to the show-stopping finale of the Ash VS Leon fight. If you weren’t online the day it happened then, spoiler alert: Ash won.

Why was this such a big deal? Because for most of the anime, Ash was never quite able to reach the top when it came to Pokemon tournaments. It was only a few years ago when he was able to become champion of the Alola Region (which was also really big news at the time, since that was the first time he’d ever won a Pokemon League), allowing him to stand alongside the other Pokemon Champs of the World.

It may have taken him 25 years (wait, that long?! Man, I still remember watching the anime on VHS…) but with this latest win, Ash is now – in the animated world, at least – the world’s top battler.

When this happened last Friday, it seemed like so many people were coming together to cheer this forever-10 year old on, being so happy to see Ash and Pikachu finally achieve their biggest dreams. The English Dub voice actresses for Ash congratulated him on Twitter, TVs in Tokyo played clips of the final battle between him and Leon for people on the streets to watch, and there were gaming sites and even news outlets like NPR and USA Today reporting on it as though Ash were a real person.

So yeah, it was pretty wild, to say the least. In a way, it sort of reminded me of that one summer where everyone was playing Pokemon Go on their phones – a time where a bunch of people just came together to have some fun, all while enjoying something from one of their favorite franchises.

Was the reaction to Ash’s big win maybe a bit silly? Yeah, sure it was. But in a world as hard, depressing and scary as ours can sometimes be, sometimes it can be nice to sort of temporarily jump into another world and just enjoy some excitement. Ash was the ultimate underdog, and for a lot of poke-fans who watched him, he was just a kid like them – someone who loved Pokemon with his whole heart, and who never wanted to give up on his dream of being “the very best like no one ever was”.

Additionally, for as crazy and frustrating as social media and fandoms on the internet can be, it’s moments like this that, in my opinion at least, show the bright side of it all. It’s just really cool getting able to celebrate something so big and amazing with other fans who live in an entirely different country on the other side of the world, even if it technically isn’t ‘real’.

With the new games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, coming out this week and the anime still having a few episodes left to go in this latest season, I feel like it’s safe to say that Pokemon isn’t going to fall out of our pop culture anytime soon. But honestly, with its themes of friendship, hard work and never giving up, I’d say that Pokemon remains to be a good thing for both kids and kids-at-heart to continue enjoying and celebrating.

