GRUBAUGH: Giving all kitties a chance through the power of adoption

To those readers who read my last editorial regarding cats (which was all the way back in November) and how I believe older cats in shelters should be given a chance at finding a forever home through adoption, I still very much stand by that statement.

But the fact of the matter is that, really, all adult cats deserve to be adopted by people who will love and take care of them. Unfortunately, there are only so many homes to go around, as not everybody has the means, space or circumstances to take in a cat. Kitten season can tend to make this situation worse, as not only can multiple litters fill up animal shelters, but kittens often get adopted much faster than adult cats do.

In a way, I can understand that – and in a way that goes beyond the obvious kitten cuteness factor. I get that having a cat from the start of their life to their final days can be really appealing for people. You get to raise them for as long as possible, establish that bond and watch them grow up. There’s a lot to like, definitely.

On the other hand, I can argue that sometimes it’s nice to adopt a cat that’s already grown and thus has already developed its personality, making it easier to judge whether or not they’re a good match for you and your home. …Well, for the most part, as even adult cats can sometimes surprise you. But hey, that’s just part of being a cat owner.

In March of this year, my best friend and I had the chance to adopt a cat together after settling in to our new apartment. We ended up adopting a three-year-old black cat named Studley Do-Right from the Muscatine Humane Society. With a name like that, you can guess how he first attracted our attention, and as we visited with him and saw just how affectionate and calm he was, Studley quickly won us over.

Since then, it’s been an interesting experience taking care of and learning more about our Studley. For one thing, we got to see just how vocal and loud he could be, although thankfully he’s gotten better at staying quiet throughout the night instead of waking us up at 2 a.m. We also got to see how playful he could be, enjoying toys on strings and jingly balls the most – although, he does a bad habit of biting through the stringed toys we hang on the doorway, but he loves them so much that we can’t help but replace them each time.

Lately, Studley has – for whatever reason – enjoyed sitting on or laying down on the plush snake toys that we’ve bought him. Not really playing with them, just laying on top of them. It’s a bit weird, but it’s also incredibly cute. It’s just another one of his quirks, I suppose.

But, like with most pets, taking care of Studley hasn’t been completely easy or without issue. We discovered that he had summer allergies, which led to a couple extra trips to the vet. He doesn’t always realize just how sharp his claws are and he also loves chewing on all sorts of cords, and while we haven’t quite broken him of the habit just yet, we do have cord protectors now to help keep him safe.

But honestly, even with all the little inconveniences, adopting Studley has still been one of my best experiences. Although we’ve only had him for less than half a year, it still feels like we’ve had him forever and we’ve already bonded with him so much – and, if his meows and morning face-rubs that he often gives us when we wake up are any indication, he’s bonded with us too.

If you or anyone you know has wanted to adopt a cat but is still on the fence about it, I highly recommend checking out the Humane Society’s Facebook page and giving one of their adult or elder kitties a chance, as many of them have likely been in their kennel for months now and would probably love to have a home of their own – one that, if it’s the one of them, they’re sure to love just as much as they would have if they had grown up there.

It’ll be a bit of an adjustment no matter what type of cat you pick, but I can say wholeheartedly that it really will be worth it in the end – and, if you aren’t able to adopt right now, maybe send a monetary donation or some pet supplies the Humane Society’s way. Really, just finding a way to keep our local shelter animals (as well as their great caretakers) in mind can still mean a lot, and every little bit can still make a big difference.

Andrea Grubaugh is the assistant editor of the Muscatine Journal.