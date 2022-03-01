GRUBAUGH: Looking back on a great run of kids' TV

It’s always kind of crazy when something that’s been around for so long gives its final bow, especially when that thing has been such a staple part of your life. I was born in 1995, and only a little over a year later, a little show called “Arthur” would premiere on PBS Kids.

People like to throw around the phrase “this was my childhood” a lot, but Arthur literally was my childhood — like, I literally can’t remember a time where it didn’t exist somewhere in my life. But I guess that makes sense when it’s been around for 26 of my (nearly) 27 years of life.

I remember being little and watching the show on PBS Kids, as well as having episodes on VHS (and later DVD, as well as CDs from the musical episodes) that I’d watch over and over. I remember my dad reading the Arthur books to my younger brother and me, both the picture books and the Arthur chapter books. I distinctly remember the premiere of certain episodes, like when Arthur had a special with the Backstreet Boys (gotta love the early 2000s). Even when I was in middle and high school, I’d still catch a rerun or a new episode whenever I was in the mood if only because Arthur was always a total comfort show for me.

No matter what age I was at in my life when I watched it, there was always something to love and enjoy. I loved the characters, the stories and writing, the humor (there’s a reason why so many bits from this show have become memes), the music, and especially the messages. Creator Marc Brown has said before in interviews that he wanted his show to not only reflect real life but to also teach kids in a way that didn’t talk down to them. Honestly, I can see how an approach like that would really resonate with me as a kid, and it’s still something I can appreciate about it today.

To sum it all up, Arthur is (or was, I guess I should say) a one-of-a-kind show. Like its other long-running animated contemporaries such as “Spongebob Squarepants” and “The Simpsons”, it’s hard to say whether or not another animated show will come along and have that same sort of impact on our world and our pop culture. Honestly, even if a show like that does come along, I think it’s safe to say that there will still only be one Arthur.

The show aired its last batch of episodes last week, with the finale being a look into the future for everyone’s favorite aardvark and his friends. Much like something like “Toy Story 3”, this final episode is both for the kids and for the adults in the audience, who now get to see the characters they grew up with at the age that many of them are at now.

It’s bittersweet, but I also wouldn’t have ended the show any other way. I made it through into adulthood, found a job I like and people I love, and it’s nice to know that Arthur and his friends were able to do the same. I won’t lie, I got a little teary-eyed watching it, but again I think that just speaks to just how special this show was to me and to so many other people of multiple generations. Whether they watched in the late '90s, the early to mid-2000s, or even just started watching a couple years ago, everyone loves Arthur.

Due to this specialness, I think it’s safe to say that even if they are no more new Arthur episodes or books being produced, Arthur himself isn’t going anywhere. Between reruns in TV and the older books being available in libraries across the country, it’s a great feeling knowing that kids are still going to get a chance to learn from and be entertained by this fantastic series that was built on promoting kindness, inclusiveness and just an overall positive attitude. Like I said before, a total comfort show. So kudos to Marc Brown, PBS Kids and Arthur for creating a great series that’s sure to live on for many more years.

