GRUBAUGH: Remembering the rights (and the safety) of LGBT+ kids

For the younger generation, education isn’t just beneficial or a tool for them to use to get a job later down the line. For some, it can be life-changing and even life-saving, and for others, school may be their only safe space.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Florida Senate Education Committee passed the Parental Rights bill, although some have also dubbed it the “don’t say gay” bill. Through this bill, school districts in Florida would be banned from encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill would also require school district personnel to give parents all information related to a student's "mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.”

Although school staff would not have to disclose information if they believed a disclosure would result in abuse, teachers don’t necessarily know everything about a student’s family, and someone’s true feelings regarding certain subjects can be hidden well. Additionally, parents would be able to sue districts that don’t follow these requirements, making teachers all the more likely to just follow the bill’s guidelines, so that potential danger is still there.

What potential danger is that? Simple. If a young student is showing "mental or emotional" distress relating to their identity (or face harassment because of their identity), Florida teachers would essentially have to out those students to their parents.

For some students the results may include getting kicked out of their homes, and other abuse or discredited types of harsh treatment in an attempt to "fix" them. If people ignore this potential danger, brushing it off as a parent’s right even if that so-called right can hurt kids, then people are essentially turning their backs on those kids.

Regarding the educational side of things, besides the fact that LGBT+ subjects are not "inappropriate’" this bill would also just be yet another barrier for LGBT+ students to deal with. This bill would not only prevent them from having an essential support system at school, but would also essentially shame them for being who they are. How are kids supposed to feel proud of who they are if they aren’t allowed to talk about it with their peers, teachers or counselors?

The way I see it, if a child is old enough to take sex education, and if they’re old enough to want to discuss relationships and romance, then they’re old enough to learn about the LGBT+ community. Because as much as some people may like to pretend otherwise, there are still LGBT+ kids out there. Some figure it out in elementary school, others in middle or high school, and others in college and beyond.

But no matter the age, why should they not be allowed to learn about their orientation, or even learn that it’s an option? Why should they be made to feel ostracized or abnormal for certain thoughts or feelings? Why should they have to grow up feeling abnormal, and furthermore why should their classmates be discouraged from supporting them?

I know there is always going to be a debate as to whether or not LGBT+ topics are appropriate for kids, but I can’t help but be frustrated by the double standard. I’m frustrated that LGBT+ people or relationships are automatically sexualized by others while straight relationships have the privilege of being seen as "normal" and "wholesome."

Simply put, hiding LGBT+ people from kids isn’t going to stop kids from being gay or bi or ace or trans. Those kids are still going to exist, they’re just going to struggle more because not only are they going to feel less informed (and less supported) than their peers, but they’re also going to feel like they have to hide themselves – possibly indefinitely. LGBT+ kids without information and support don’t grow up to be straight, they grow up to have struggles and personal acceptance issues that they have to then spend time dealing with before they can actually be happy.

Also, I feel like this should be obvious but apparently it is not: Teaching a kid that gay people exist isn’t going to magically turn them gay. I know kids can be impressionable, but I feel like that’s being just a little condescending to them. Some may use new information to reflect on themselves, yes, but no kid is going to force themselves to be something they aren’t just because they now know what that thing is.

While Florida may be several states away from Iowa, I for one am always up for discussing these types of issues here and now – if only so we can possibly prevent a future similar bill from passing in our own state. Bills like this are pushed as being favorable to parents and families, but we cannot disregard the kids in these scenarios. We can’t turn our backs on them just because a few parents care more about feeling informed and having control more than their own children’s feelings of safety and self-worth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.