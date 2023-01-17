Kids are who they are, and no bill is going to stop that. Support, don't silence

Andrea Grubaugh Reporter Follow Andrea Grubaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s never fun to start off the New Year with a sour note. Believe me, I would love to be able to write about something more fun, but I really can’t ignore this recent bit of news. Last week, the Iowa Republican House leaders proposed two classroom bills that, as many have noted, are very similar to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bills, meaning that they could very much lead to a hostile environment for young LGBT students within out Iowa schools.

For specifics, these bills are House File 8, which would restrict school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms, and House File 9, which prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate without receiving written approval from the student's parent. Additionally, House File 9 would apply to ALL students across all grade levels, not just K-3rd, and it would also prevent teachers from keeping a transgender student's gender identity private from their parents.

I already wrote about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill in a previous editorial, and my opinion on the matter hasn’t changed whatsoever. Bills like these don’t keep kids from being “groomed by the gays,” they just make it that much harder for LGBT students to feel safe and supported in an environment that’s already tough for kids who are trying to figure themselves out.

Regarding critiques, I’ve heard some people say that elementary students shouldn’t be learning about gender identity and sexual orientation at such a young age — that it’s inappropriate and it could warp their minds or whatever. I feel like I have to ask these critics what exactly they think an elementary sex ed class would entail, because as far as I can remember, there was nothing warped about it.

Most sex ed classes aren’t held until fifth or sixth grade, and even then they’re mostly focused on biology-related subjects. I haven’t heard of any schools giving elementary school students lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity beyond just some teachers stating “some boys like boys, and some girls like girls, and that’s OK.” Expect these aren’t lessons, not in the traditional sense at least. It’s just teachers giving their support to students, and making it clear that LGBT people aren’t people that need to be "othered" or excluded.

It’s just so frustrating when I see people constantly equating LGBT identities with being hypersexual, saying over and over that little kids can’t have crushes on the same gender without it being sexualized. Whether a kid as a crush on a boy or a girl, at that young of an age it’s never going to get any further than innocent puppy love, so it barely matters. What does matter, however, is kids being told the truth when they ask about it — that LGBT people exist, and that if they meet a student who is LGBT, they shouldn’t be bullied, hurt or exiled for it.

As for House File 9, I’ve already said how this bill could be extremely dangerous for transgender and nonbinary kids who have parents who aren’t excepting of who they are and who may react in a negative and dangerous way to news that their kid just wants to change their pronouns or dress a certain way. But even if a kid’s parents are the most supportive parents in the world, a kid shouldn’t be forced to essentially “come out” to family before they’re ready. (Just as a reminder, kids are people too. They aren’t beings to be controlled until they turn 18, and they have a right to privacy.)

It’s just so disheartening to see so much anti-LGBT rhetoric, to feel like we’ve taken a massive step backwards instead of forwards. How many kids are going to be afraid to be themselves because of bills like these, forcing them to struggle as they grow up? How many kids are going to feel isolated because it’s not okay to talk about LGBT issues at school? How many other kids are going to think that those in the LGBT community should be ridiculed simply because they haven’t been told otherwise?

For many LGBT kids, they’re able to realize their identities regardless of whatever outside influences they may be exposed to. A kid who’s only raised around straight cis people is still going to eventually realize they’re gay or trans if that’s what they are, just as a kid who knows they’re straight isn’t going to pretend to be gay or trans just to fit in with a fad (contrary to what many anti-LGBT pushers claim). You can’t change who these kids are, you can only choose how you present the world: somewhere welcoming or a place where you need to hide who you truly are because it’s wrong.

No one is grooming kids into being LGBT; they’re just trying to give them the space and support to be themselves, whatever that may be, so that they aren’t made to feel alone or abnormal.

If our leaders don’t think that these students deserve that, then maybe they should go back to kindergarten to relearn lessons on kindness and respect.