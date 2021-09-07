Looking back on the story of Gander, Newfoundland 20 years after 9/11

Its cast is one of only about a dozen performers, with many of the actors playing multiple roles, yet you barely notice the character swapping. The set is also incredibly simple, using mostly tables and chairs in creative ways to portray things like planes and buses. The songs, naturally, are fantastic with tracks like "Welcome to the Rock" and “28 Hours/Wherever We Are” easily getting stuck in your head. The show also does a great job of balancing the comedy with the heavy stuff, keeping things engaging and poignant without being disrespectful or too depressing.

But the thing that makes this musical truly special is, of course, the story. We’re shown throughout the musical how, even during one of the most stressful and scariest moments in modern history, the people of Gander managed to do all they could to help these 7,000 travelers (and 19 animals).

One of my favorite scenes is after the travelers are taken to the emergency shelters and are obviously scared, confused and not completely trusting. They even mistake the volunteers’ Salvation Army uniforms for actual military uniforms. One of the volunteers tries to communicate one of the non-English travelers, and manages to do so through a bible verse that they both know: Philippians Chapter 4, Verse 6 “Be anxious for nothing.”