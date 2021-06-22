Make sure to mind sensitive ears this Fourth of July

MUSCATINE -- Between the fireworks tents in the Hy-Vee and Muscatine Mall parking lots and the occasional booms I’ve been hearing outside my apartment at night, the season for fireworks is in full swing. Those booms will increase as we get closer to the Fourth of July.
Funny thing, though, according to the Muscatine City Code, "consumer fireworks can only be legally discharged on July 3 and July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.” It’s also common knowledge that people shouldn’t be launching fireworks near houses or in neighborhoods, and yet both these things are common occurrences every summer.
Several years ago my parents got a new dog (a miniature dachshund, for those who are curious), and there was a incident involving neighbors and a whole bunch of fireworks.
I clearly remember nights both before and after the holiday where it felt like our home was shaking from all the explosions, all because a few people took advantage of the empty lot behind our home.
As much trouble as I had trying to sleep, my parents’ dog definitely had it worse. Although she slept in a kennel and had blankets to burrow into, it didn’t do much to help, resulting in a lot of barking and whining, adding to the lack of sleep for the family.
Eventually, the police were involved, and while we’ve still had to deal with fireworks in the neighborhood, I don’t think it’s ever been as bad as it was that one year. Unfortunately for my parents’ dog, it might as well have happened yesterday. Since that year, she has become more skittish and clingy, often struggling with being alone, even if it’s only for a few minutes.
For a lot of pets, fireworks can end up being much more than just one night filled with scary ka-booms. They can cause or worsen anxieties that can last a lifetime.
Of course, pets are only one group that can be affected by fireworks.
The sound of fireworks can affect veterans, and I’m sure families with small kids, depending on how close the fireworks are or how long people spend setting them off. Fireworks are a fire hazard, especially in the dry summer season. One spark can cause a whole lot of destruction.
And yet, no matter how often these arguments are made, no matter how many people complain, there are still those who simply don’t care. There will always be people who will launch fireworks outside of the designated time frame, who will launch them near homes and put others in danger, and who won’t care about how the noise affects others around them.
While it’s impossible to try and stop all of these people, I really do hope this little editorial of mine will convince at least a few people to think twice and be more considerate. It might take an extra effort to drive somewhere instead of staying in your neighborhood, and it may be disappointing to have to cut off your fireworks celebration at 10 p.m., but these efforts really do make a difference.
Just, please, try to do all you can to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly this year, for the sake of people (and animals) everywhere.