Make sure to mind sensitive ears this Fourth of July

MUSCATINE -- Between the fireworks tents in the Hy-Vee and Muscatine Mall parking lots and the occasional booms I’ve been hearing outside my apartment at night, the season for fireworks is in full swing. Those booms will increase as we get closer to the Fourth of July.

Funny thing, though, according to the Muscatine City Code, "consumer fireworks can only be legally discharged on July 3 and July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 p.m.” It’s also common knowledge that people shouldn’t be launching fireworks near houses or in neighborhoods, and yet both these things are common occurrences every summer.

Several years ago my parents got a new dog (a miniature dachshund, for those who are curious), and there was a incident involving neighbors and a whole bunch of fireworks.

I clearly remember nights both before and after the holiday where it felt like our home was shaking from all the explosions, all because a few people took advantage of the empty lot behind our home.

As much trouble as I had trying to sleep, my parents’ dog definitely had it worse. Although she slept in a kennel and had blankets to burrow into, it didn’t do much to help, resulting in a lot of barking and whining, adding to the lack of sleep for the family.