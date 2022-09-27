Making sure not to take community events for granted

Back when COVID-19 was in full swing, I think it truly struck people just how much we rely on socializing. Even with the most introverted of us, there are still times where we just want to go out and enjoy ourselves – times where we don’t mind being part of a big crowd, because everyone there is just looking for a good time.

While I’d still recommend that anyone who is reading this still wear their mask when visiting spaces that are crowded and indoors – flu season is just around the corner, after all – I can admit that it’s been nice seeing so many big group events return.

Just as we saw last year, many more events are returning after a two-year hiatus – and for most of these events, whether they be focused on food, shopping, music or just socializing, they haven’t missed a step. Keep Muscatine Beautiful has been doing a great job with its summer events, and other groups around Muscatine such as GMCCI have a few more events planned for this coming month. There have also been some local theatre performances that have been great to see.

While I haven’t been able to attend all of these events, I’ve still gotten to hear about them and have heard about just how successful they are and why exactly they’re so exciting and enjoyable for so many people. They’re just the sort of thing where you can come out and enjoy being part of the community, all while getting to experience something fun and maybe even unique, depending on the type of event or idea behind it.

Even when the weather is a bit gloomy, like it was for the Food Truck Fight a couple weeks ago, there were still those who were willing to come out and try to have a good time just eating and talking with others, even if they had to stay under a tent during the more rainy parts of the day.

With small towns, it can sometimes be easy for people to argue that there’s nothing to do in them or to act like nothing ever happens in these towns – despite there usually being some sort of activity or event happening almost every month. But these events only happen because there are people in these towns with unique ideas who are willing to help put them on.

Even with all of the challenges in the past few years, Muscatine has seen both new and returning events, making it so there’s more to do here than ever before – and that doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, especially with the holidays and all the annual local events connected to them being just around the corner.