Maybe think twice before turning on your high beams while other drivers are near

Although I still work in Muscatine, moving to and living in Davenport has been an interesting experience. However, I think I can say that it’s been a fairly positive one. As someone who had only ever been to a couple Davenport locations such as the Figge and NorthPark Mall, it’s been fun finding new dining, shopping and entertainment spots with my roommate/best friend.

One thing that has been a massive adjustment for me though has certainly been all the driving and different routes that I’m still learning even after almost a year. I’ve had to get used to more traffic, more one-ways and intersecting roads, and plenty more road construction than what I saw in Muscatine.

But, funnily enough, my biggest obstacle hasn’t necessarily been specific to Davenport but is something that I and many others have been seeing all over the place, and that has been the refusal by some people to turn off their high beams – even while they’re in the city where there are plenty of streetlights to see by. Even while they’re right behind someone, to the point where I’ve even seen someone refuse to turn off their high beams even while going through the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Look, I get it. Regardless of whether or not you have 20/20 vision, it’s never fun to drive at night. As such, I can understand some people wanting to be proactive by giving themselves as much light as possible to see by. But while some may see this as being a responsible driver, I know of many (myself included) who see this as very irresponsible when done on city streets, simply because of how they may hinder other drivers.

This goes beyond a common courtesy thing and extends into being an active safety hazard, especially for those who may already struggle to drive in the dark. When you’re trying to stay on a road that may be dark and you maybe are dealing with other hindrances that are out of your control – such as a wet road or faded lines – having someone directly behind you shining bright lights into all of your mirrors could very well be the tipping point that leads into what would have been a preventable crash.

In fact, a study from the U.S. Department of Transportation found that one out of every 100 drivers have claimed that headlight and high beam glare has led to either a crash or a near miss. What makes this worse are the drivers whose cars have switched to bright, white or blue-tinted LED and HID headlights, which have significant glare and can be absolutely blinding for the people unlucky enough to drive in front of these cars.

Now, I’m going to give some drivers the benefit of a doubt. Sometimes it can admittedly be easy to forget that you have your high beams on if you’re going from the highway to city streets. It can also be annoying to have to constantly switch your high beams on and off each time a car gets close to you. These things are perfectly understandable, and for the record I have no issue with people using their high beams on the highway as this is the environment they are made for and there is often plenty of space for other drivers to move out of the range of these lights.

But while on city streets, drivers should still put in the extra effort to turn down their lights if there are cars directly in front of them and if there is plenty of exterior city light to see by, such as lamp posts. Again, it’s not just a matter of common courtesy, but a matter of crashing and not-crashing. Lights can be helpful, but the brighter they are, the more obnoxious and potentially dangerous they can be.

Sometimes that extra little bit of effort to turn down your high beams while at a red light or while on a busy city street really can make all the difference. There are even some newer cars that have automatic light adjustments, with the brightness only being turned up when there aren’t any cars within a certain radius. For the sake of all drivers (and for my eyeballs), I really do hope that this feature becomes the standard. More hand-free and helpful adjustments, and less obnoxious white or blue-tinted light on the road please.