Remembering that we can all make a difference, whether it's big or small

Simply put, the movie is hilarious while having a ton of heart, as well as quite a few interesting themes about life – both what it means to be alive and what can be done with a life. All of the characters were enjoyable, the action and effects were great, and by the time my family and I left the theater, we were all smiling. It truly was a feel-good movie – but any movie can be feel-good. I think what really meant a lot to me was the film’s message.

I think for a lot of us, it can feel like we’re just ‘background characters’, and that while we can do something that may matter to our friends or a few people in our community, it doesn’t always feel like we have the power to make a real difference. What’s the point of trying to make the world better when there are so many other people making the world worse? Considering all that’s happened in the past few years, I’m sure that mindset is more prevalent than ever. I know I’ve certainly felt it in my lowest moments.

That’s why I think it’s good to have movies like this – movies that can remind people that the things you do matter, even when it doesn’t feel like it. That it’s worth trying to do good, even when it’s hard or seemingly impossible. That even when we can’t always make a world-changing difference, the differences that we do make in day-to-day life are still real and still matter, no matter how small they are.