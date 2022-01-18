REVIEW: Enjoying both the old and the new, no matter what kind of fan you are

The other week, I went to see “Spiderman: No Way Home” with my dad and younger brother. I’m not super into the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. I’ve seen a few movies here and there, but I’m not hardcore into it like others are. But with this movie, I knew I really wanted to give it a watch since (without giving out too many spoilers) it has quite a few elements that cater to classic Spiderman movie fans.
I still remember watching the Tobey McGuire Spiderman movies at home with my dad during one of our movie nights. Although not my favorite Spiderman movie (shout-out to “Into the Spider-Verse”) or even my favorite superhero movie (“The Lego Batman Movie”), it’s still a movie I really enjoy and have fond memories of. It was really cool to see that incarnation not only celebrated but also able to work hand-in-hand with the MCU incarnation.
When it comes to superheroes, or really just any franchise that has at least one reboot, it’s very easy for fans to get caught up on which version is superior and why. Now, I have no problem with having a fun debate with another fan, I always enjoy whenever I get the chance to discuss and analyze my favorite shows and movies. It’s when this debate turns to outright bashing that I start to take issue with it.
One franchise that sees this toxic behavior a lot is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fandom. While I had never been interested in TMNT before, it’s latest incarnation – “Rise of the TMNT” – captured my attention and turned me into a Turtles fan for life. Unfortunately, many other fans would rather bash the newer stuff and claim it just can’t compete with the classic TMNT series.
Compare that to the latest Spiderman, where the various incarnations are able to just co-exist without one needing to be ‘superior’ to the others, and I’m sure you can see where I’m going with this.
Simply put, fandom has grown immensely over the past few decades. What was once a niche subgroup of so-called ‘geeky’ fans now includes people of all types – from kids to adults, and even grandparents. Superhero movies are now able to make a billion dollars, and if recent trends are any indication, we’re going to be seeing plenty more of these multi-generational, alternate universe crossovers in the future, along with plenty of reboots of classic franchises.
I hope that going forward, more people can take a page out of Spiderman’s book: celebrate the old and the new, and don’t go trying to pit them against each other. For many young fans, these modern versions of things like TMNT are their introduction to the franchise – and no one wants to be told that this new thing they really like is stupid or inferior just because it isn’t exactly like an older version of it.
Fandoms should be a place where both old and new are celebrated, and fans are able to like whatever they like, whether they’re just discovering a new favorite thing or have been a fan for years. It’s all about respecting opinions, and that’s a lesson we should all try to remember.
Now of course fandom and the things it celebrates are not the most important thing in the world. But for some people, it’s still an important part of their lives – not just in a pop culture sort of way, but in a personal way too. It’s a place where they can escape, be happy, get creative, and even make lifelong friends.
I may not have been able to see “No Way Home” on opening night, but from what I’ve heard, there was plenty of applause and cheers from all fans. I just really hope that this is the sort of thing we see in many other fandoms going forward — because even if it’s over something that ultimately doesn’t matter much in the grand scheme of things, having less arguing and negativity in the world is always a good thing.