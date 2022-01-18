REVIEW: Enjoying both the old and the new, no matter what kind of fan you are

The other week, I went to see “Spiderman: No Way Home” with my dad and younger brother. I’m not super into the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. I’ve seen a few movies here and there, but I’m not hardcore into it like others are. But with this movie, I knew I really wanted to give it a watch since (without giving out too many spoilers) it has quite a few elements that cater to classic Spiderman movie fans.

I still remember watching the Tobey McGuire Spiderman movies at home with my dad during one of our movie nights. Although not my favorite Spiderman movie (shout-out to “Into the Spider-Verse”) or even my favorite superhero movie (“The Lego Batman Movie”), it’s still a movie I really enjoy and have fond memories of. It was really cool to see that incarnation not only celebrated but also able to work hand-in-hand with the MCU incarnation.

When it comes to superheroes, or really just any franchise that has at least one reboot, it’s very easy for fans to get caught up on which version is superior and why. Now, I have no problem with having a fun debate with another fan, I always enjoy whenever I get the chance to discuss and analyze my favorite shows and movies. It’s when this debate turns to outright bashing that I start to take issue with it.