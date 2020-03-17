Finding balance during Coronavirus

As someone who has a brain that just loves to jump to ‘worst case scenario’, I can understand the need to panic when things go wrong or when something unexpected happens. I’m the person who thinks that someone’s been in a car wreck just because they’re a little late, no matter how unlikely a wreck may be.

Believe me, I get it. Anxiety and illogical thinking is just part of how we humans work – we worry because we care, even if it’s not always the best solution. The sooner we accept this about ourselves, the sooner we can engage the debate-team-champ, ever-logical Mr. Spock arguing part of our brains. “Do I really need to stock up on toilet paper? Do I need to wear a face mask everywhere, just in case? Do I need to buy hand sanitizer online that’s three times the price of what it usually is?”

The answer to all these questions, naturally, is no. Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC have both said that wearing face masks if you’re not sick isn’t necessary, and taking masks and hand sanitizer away from people who truly need it – the compromised people or our elder residents who can’t fight off diseases – is just not okay. And for the record, if you run out of toilet paper and really need some, I feel like paper towels or tissues would work well enough in a pinch.