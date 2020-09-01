GRUBAUGH: Best years of your lives? Maybe not, but that's OK

Granted, this could have just been due to me being a total introvert back then (and to an extent, I still very much am), but I feel like my point still stands. If someone’s "best" is trying to do as many extracurriculars as possible, then as long as they can handle doing so without feeling stressed, that’s great! If someone’s "best" is just getting through their classes and then doing their own thing outside of school, then that’s great, too!

Maybe there will some students who are somewhere in the middle, and maybe there will be some students that will struggle with high school. Everyone’s experience in high school is different, and unfortunately that means some will have a better time than others. But this brings me back to my point about the pressure of having the "best years of your life": It’s OK if these aren’t your best years.

It’s OK if the most you’re able to do is pass your classes, and it’s OK if you struggle with your classes. It’s OK if you don’t have this "epic transformation" as you go from a freshman to a senior, and it’s OK if your high school years are just kinda average. Average isn’t bad by any means, nor doesn’t mean that you’re wasting time.