GRUBAUGH: Best years of your lives? Maybe not, but that's OK

“These are the best years of your life.”
I’m sure most of us remember hearing that little phrase when we first entered high school. Some of us might have rolled are eyes at this (or roll their eyes at it now, due to hindsight). For others, maybe their high school years really WERE some of their best years.
I had the opportunity to speak to a few of this year’s incoming freshmen a week or so ago at New Muskie Day, and I’m sure many of them are wondering how these next four years are going to go for them. Will this be their "best years?" What will go right, what will go wrong, and what will they learn about themselves? With how much uncertainty there is in the world right now, I’m sure many kids and students are just hoping for some sense of normalcy and success in their personal lives.
However, while I hope the Class of 2024 is able to have an enjoyable high school career despite some less-than-normal circumstances, I hope they don’t put too much pressure on themselves to reach that "best" status, especially during these times.
There are many different definitions for "best," depending on the person. For me, my "best" moments during my high school years were the excitement of going to marching band competitions, laughing at funny things on the internet with my friends at lunch, and finishing my homework early so I could spend my free time writing fanfiction. Everything else though was pretty average. Not bad, but not "the best thing ever" either.
Granted, this could have just been due to me being a total introvert back then (and to an extent, I still very much am), but I feel like my point still stands. If someone’s "best" is trying to do as many extracurriculars as possible, then as long as they can handle doing so without feeling stressed, that’s great! If someone’s "best" is just getting through their classes and then doing their own thing outside of school, then that’s great, too!
Maybe there will some students who are somewhere in the middle, and maybe there will be some students that will struggle with high school. Everyone’s experience in high school is different, and unfortunately that means some will have a better time than others. But this brings me back to my point about the pressure of having the "best years of your life": It’s OK if these aren’t your best years.
It’s OK if the most you’re able to do is pass your classes, and it’s OK if you struggle with your classes. It’s OK if you don’t have this "epic transformation" as you go from a freshman to a senior, and it’s OK if your high school years are just kinda average. Average isn’t bad by any means, nor doesn’t mean that you’re wasting time.
I grew much more as a person during college than I ever did in high school, and even though I still sort of miss my college days, I know that I’ve grown since then too. Likewise for those students who DO have a great and absolutely amazing time in high school — just because it may feel like "the best years" for you doesn’t mean that your happiness has peaked or that it’s all downhill from here, that can be just as toxic as feeling like you HAVE to have a great time in high school or else you’re wasting four years.
I guess if you want to make a long point short: I hope that despite everything the year might have thrown at them, I hope our Class of 2024 (and all of the others students currently attending school) make sure to focus on themselves and their own mental health and happiness before they try to focus on any sort of idealized version of what their high school years are supposed to be.
We all have our own path, and as long as we stick to the path that we choose and do the things that make us happy and make us thrive, then any point in time can be our "best years," whether they be inside or outside of school.
