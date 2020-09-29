GRUBAUGH: Choose to vote

Sometimes the thing or the person you want to vote for ends up being the underdog, and if what or who you voted for ends up losing, it can be very easy to think: What was the point? Why did I bother going out of the way to the polling place and waste time in line if it wasn’t going to matter anyway? I’m sure plenty have people have thought this, but that doesn’t necessarily make it right.

Is our system perfect? No, probably not. Does that mean we should protest then by not voting? No, I don’t believe that’s right either. The fact of the matter is, until there’s a viable second option to participate in, voting is the only concrete way we can help make a decision as to who gets to represent us and who gets to lead our country.

Yes, there are ways to share your voice outside of voting — the peaceful protests and petitions that have popped up throughout this year are examples of that. The opinion pieces we receive here at the Journal are another example.

Freedom of speech also grants us the right to not only debate and discuss current events among our peers, but to also critique those people and actions that we feel need critiquing. As Mark Twain once said, “patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.” Still, these options should always be used hand-in-hand with voting, not instead of voting.