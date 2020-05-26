GRUBAUGH: Don't be a bummer for summer

While we may not have the Aquatic Center, other outdoor activities like hiking, walking and fishing can still be done in compliance with social distancing. Barbecues can still be done with people in the same household, and there are plenty of activities and fun that can be had indoors as well. The Muscatine Parks and Rec Department has a whole list on its website through the Virtual Recreation Resource Center.

Still, I understand that for many, this isn’t a substitute for what could be called ‘true summer activities’. There are a lot of things that are going to be missed, as well as a lot of less-than-ideal things that we’re going to have to deal with to stay safe. I can’t imagine there’s anyone looking forward to wearing a mask in the Iowa humidity, and traditions like the 4th of July parade and fireworks and Almost Friday Fest are going to look very different this year, if they happen at all.

But again, it feels like the best option is not to dwell on all the summer fun we could have had, but to instead stay positive and look forward – to remember what all these restrictions and safety measures are actually for.