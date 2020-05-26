GRUBAUGH: Don't be a bummer for summer

It’s sort of strange to think that, a few months ago, I was wondering what day trips I could afford to take with my brother, wanting to enjoy some summer staples while also saving as much as I could for my trip to GenCon 2020. Funny how quickly things can change, huh?
Needless to say, GenCon is no longer an option — it was canceled a week or two ago, though by that point my best friend and I had already decided not to go — and the rest of the summer-fun options seem like they’re somewhere between ‘might have a chance’ and ‘not gonna happen’.
By now, I’m sure everyone’s heard about how the Muscatine Aquatic Center will be closed for the whole season, and while I’m not an avid swimmer, it’s still a bummer that I won’t be able to go there on the 4th of July. Places like the Putnam Museum and Adventureland may not open until June while other day-cation spots like Fun City and Niabi Zoo still don’t have a possible reopening date.
Between this, the continued encouraging of social distancing (which, yeah, we should all still be doing) and the near-decimation of the Blockbuster Movie season, it may feel like summer has ended before it’s even began. Still, as disappointing as I’m sure this is to many people, I feel like rather than ignoring guidelines, we should focus on what we can still do for the summer instead of what we can’t.
While we may not have the Aquatic Center, other outdoor activities like hiking, walking and fishing can still be done in compliance with social distancing. Barbecues can still be done with people in the same household, and there are plenty of activities and fun that can be had indoors as well. The Muscatine Parks and Rec Department has a whole list on its website through the Virtual Recreation Resource Center.
Still, I understand that for many, this isn’t a substitute for what could be called ‘true summer activities’. There are a lot of things that are going to be missed, as well as a lot of less-than-ideal things that we’re going to have to deal with to stay safe. I can’t imagine there’s anyone looking forward to wearing a mask in the Iowa humidity, and traditions like the 4th of July parade and fireworks and Almost Friday Fest are going to look very different this year, if they happen at all.
But again, it feels like the best option is not to dwell on all the summer fun we could have had, but to instead stay positive and look forward – to remember what all these restrictions and safety measures are actually for.
While we still don’t know how the pandemic will play out in the long term, I’ve seen many compare it — and its potential second wave — to the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918-19, warning that if we don’t take any precautions at all, COVID-19 could be just as devastating as that. Honestly, if spending summer indoors and away from big gatherings means a safer and less deadly situation in the fall and winter, then I’m more than ready to spend the season at my laptop or on my couch.
I also feel it’s important to remember that, for many of us, there will be another summer. One that feels ‘normal’, and one that’ll be just as fun as other summers. Even if it seems like an eternity away, it’ll still happen. Trying to rush toward it will only make the wait for it longer, so if we really want to eventually get there, we all need to try and do what we can to still enjoy this summer safely to ensure that everyone is able to enjoy it together next year.
