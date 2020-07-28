GRUBAUGH: Give a helping hand, virtual or otherwise

Some of these funds are like Elizabeth’s, with people asking for money to help them move into a safer home. Other people need help paying medical or veterinary bills or funeral costs, and others are trying to buy a car that’ll allow them to get a job or the surgery that’ll allow them to live without dysphoria.

A YouTuber I watch once said that in modern times — in these days of crowdfunding and online campaigning and GoFundMe — anyone has the power to be someone’s "fairy godmother" in a sense. For those who can’t rely on a charity or an organization or any other support group to help them though a rough time, they turn to virtual communities – where, in a sense, anyone can give the money needed to change someone’s life for the better.

Unfortunately, not everyone is able to get the money they need in time and not everyone is able to donate to worthy causes, even if they wish they could. With so many people in need and so many of these fundraising posts a day, it’s only natural that some would fall through the cracks — especially those who may have no one else to ask for help.