GRUBAUGH: Looking ahead to brighter and warmer days

I think that’s the thing we all need to keep in mind during this upcoming spring season: there will still plenty to do and enjoy while still staying safe and distanced.

I know, I know. After being cooped up all winter (all year, pretty much) the last thing that we want to do is stay distanced. But unfortunately, that’s what we have to do if we truly want a better year than last year.

According to estimations, the local vaccine distribution process may take until late summer, and even that is a best case scenario. We have no idea if our county will be able to get additional vaccines before then, nor do we know how big that extra amount will be. It could still be a while before a good chunk of us can start going to crowded places like water parks or concerts again.

As such, our local health officials have already asked residents to be patient as they wait for the vaccine, but I think beyond that, we need to show our efforts to keep safe and healthy while we wait. That means more small and distanced gatherings, more staying at home or doing things by yourself, more video calls, and more wearing masks and frequently washing your hands.