GRUBAUGH: Reflecting and enduring as we go into the New Year

At the end of this week, it will be the start of 2021, and like many other people, I’m more than happy to kick 2020 to the curb. It's an understatement to say this year was awful, and I’m sure we’re all hoping that 2021 will be better.
But as fun as it may be to make jokes and memes about the awful years, a year is just a number. We have no idea what the next year will bring, and unfortunately, a lot of the frustrations and worry and unknowns from this year will most likely stick around.
Though we are getting vaccines throughout the next year, it will still take time (most likely a lot more than just 12 months) for things to get back to "normal" depending on how many people decide to get vaccinated and how soon they are able to get it.
Other outside factors may also slow down progress towards normalcy, not to mention just how unpredictable life seems to be these days. As 2020 taught us, nearly anything can happen, so it’s best not to take anything for granted.
So don’t expect to wake up on January 1 and be back in pre-pandemic times. Don’t expect to see new changes immediately after Inauguration Day. Don’t expect things to immediately start turning around in spring or even summer. Don’t expect 2021 to be a perfect year in comparison to 2020.
There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done, and the issues regarding the economy, racial injustice and more will still need to be discussed. It would be irresponsible to simply hope that 2021 will be better, and then chuck it in the trash when the early months of the new year prove otherwise. Along with being hopeful, we need to also be patient and, perhaps even more importantly, we have to be active.
When I look back on this past year, I can say that I’ve seen a lot of bad things, but I’ve seen plenty of good as well. I’ve seen medical officials, school administration and volunteers working to do what they can to push through the unknown and the negative and still provide people with what they need.
I’ve seen people of all ages do what they can to collect funds, food, clothes, cleaning projects and more to give to those in need, whether it’s because they lost their job, or because they’re home sick and can’t work, or because their home was damaged by a random derecho.
As cheesy as it may sound, I’ve seen this community come together to help each other, both inside and outside of the Muscatine community, and do some good even while everything else seemed to be going wrong. So to all of those who donated their time, their money or their food, thank you. I feel like this is the same spirit we all need to keep as we go into 2021.
When put up against a global pandemic, it may not seem like a positive mindset or a small food drive or fundraiser can do much. But for the people they help directly, they really can make a difference. The same goes for peaceful protests, and for those who are willing to discuss the hard issues for as long as they need to in order try to come up with answers and make things better for everyone.
Like I said, we have a lot of work to do in the new year if we truly want it to be better than 2020. I know we’re all exhausted, but we still have to at least try to do what we can if we truly want 2021 to not just be a repeat of 2020 – of 2019, 2018, 2016 and all of the other years that people have said were awful.
But hey, the new year is still a few days away and there are still a lot of unknowns that will likely remain unknown for a while, so we do have a bit of a break — and this time is meant to be a time to celebrate as well as reflect, after all. So take some time to (safely) welcome in the new year before getting back to work.
We’ve lost a lot this year, but we’ve also endured. If we keep moving forward instead of sitting and waiting for things to turn around — as long as we’re still willing to do what we can despite the unknown and the worry and fatigue weighing us down — we can keep enduring.