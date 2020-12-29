GRUBAUGH: Reflecting and enduring as we go into the New Year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When I look back on this past year, I can say that I’ve seen a lot of bad things, but I’ve seen plenty of good as well. I’ve seen medical officials, school administration and volunteers working to do what they can to push through the unknown and the negative and still provide people with what they need.

I’ve seen people of all ages do what they can to collect funds, food, clothes, cleaning projects and more to give to those in need, whether it’s because they lost their job, or because they’re home sick and can’t work, or because their home was damaged by a random derecho.

As cheesy as it may sound, I’ve seen this community come together to help each other, both inside and outside of the Muscatine community, and do some good even while everything else seemed to be going wrong. So to all of those who donated their time, their money or their food, thank you. I feel like this is the same spirit we all need to keep as we go into 2021.

When put up against a global pandemic, it may not seem like a positive mindset or a small food drive or fundraiser can do much. But for the people they help directly, they really can make a difference. The same goes for peaceful protests, and for those who are willing to discuss the hard issues for as long as they need to in order try to come up with answers and make things better for everyone.