Grubaugh: The power of acknowledgement

Throughout 2020 and into 2021, crimes against Asian-Americans have been on the rise, with many Americans turning against the Asian community due to a belief that because of the Coronavirus’ origins in China, they ‘deserve’ to be harassed.

We’ve all heard the nicknames for COVID-19. However, reports of harassment go far beyond a racist joke or trying to pin the blame for the pandemic on an entire country (or on people who literally have nothing to do with the virus’ origin).

From being spat on and verbally harassed, to physical assault and even death, it’s safe to say that Asian-Americans have had to deal with a lot of hatred, mistrust and anger in the past year. California and New York, naturally, have seen many of these incidents, though we can’t pretend those are the only states with this issue.

Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit that tracks incidents of discrimination and xenophobia against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders, recently reported they received more than 3,700 reports of hate incidents directed at Asian Americans nationwide from March 2020 to February 2021. Even as vaccines are being distributed and the pandemic seems to be reaching an end, hate crimes against Asian-Americans are still being reported.