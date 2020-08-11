GRUBAUGH: The weeks keep coming and they don't stop coming

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, I ended up going over to the Kum and Go across from the Journal’s office for a snack, and as I was checking out, I noticed that one of the display racks had Halloween candy and decorations on it.

In any other year, I probably would have rolled my eyes at how stores always seem to push ahead to the next holiday weeks and even months in advance, something they’ve been doing for years to the point where Charlie Brown was able to make fun of it in 1974. But this year, I was just sort of stunned by how much time had passed.

Time is a pretty funny illusion, isn’t it? Some weeks it can feel like time is just crawling by, making the days stretch on and making you think that it should be Thursday when really it’s still Tuesday. Other weeks, you blink and suddenly it’s Friday, and you wonder where the week gone. So far, 2020 has felt like a mix of both.