GRUBAUGH: To release or not to release, that's the question

Last week, it was announced that the much anticipated sequel to Wonder Woman, "Wonder Woman 1984," is delayed yet again. Originally the film was set to come out in June 2020, but has since been moved three times and is set to release Christmas Day. Some are already saying it’ll likely get moved yet again.
Many DC fans, myself included, hope that Warner Bros. will eventually release the movie digitally, much like how many recently movies such as the remake of "Mulan," the latest Bill and Ted sequel, and the newest Trolls and Scooby Doo movies have done. Of course, doing this will most likely mean a loss in revenue — but at this point, both Hollywood and the movie theater industry are pretty much stuck between a rock and a hard place.
So far, the only blockbuster film willing to take a chance in American theaters has been Christopher Nolan’s "Tenet."
Personally, I’m not a big Nolan fan, but if the numbers are anything to go by, even his fans aren’t willing to risk it.
According to the box office numbers, "Tenet" has only made $29.4 million domestically as of Sept. 13. Its global numbers are a bit better, but it’s still unlikely that the film will break even, let alone make a profit. While some are saying that they’re willing to take the risk to see a new movie, others (like myself) are playing it safe and are waiting until after the pandemic to take a trip to the movies.
As such, many of the U.S. theaters that opened up for "Tenet" have reported a loss as well because of the extra staffing and extra cleaning that has to be done. Of course, it’s great that movie theater employees are getting back to work, but if theaters lose too much money opening to show movies most aren’t willing to see during a pandemic, there’s a chance these theaters could close for good before the pandemic is over.
I would hate to see movie theaters go the way of Blockbuster Video and arcades just because movies like "Tenet" refuses to be released digitally. One of my favorite pasttimes has been going to the theater by myself or with my younger brother, often seeing a movie two or three times if I really like it.
But even I think that theaters would be better off closing and doing what they can to save money until the pandemic is over, that way they can still reopen and rehire once things are back to normal. But then, what of new movies? Should studios keep pushing them ahead for as long as possible, or should they release them at a loss?
I think studios should bite the bullet and release the movies they have. My hype for WW84 has already died down considerably because of all the waiting, and I’m sure other fans can say the same. Of course, even with all the DC fans out there, it’s likely WW84 won’t make a profit, and that is unfortunate as well as probably heartbreaking for the cast and crew. Overall, it’s a very complicated, frustrating situation for all parties involved — the audience, the theaters and the studios.
If there’s any sort of bright side to all of this, it’s that drive-in theaters and other outdoor movie watching experiences are making a bit of a comeback. Depending on how long this whole situation lasts, that may just become the norm. I wouldn’t mind that.
As for movie theaters and new releases, I would rather have the option to safely watch them at home than possibly never see them, all while theaters are able to stay afloat, even if they have to close their doors for a while. But my biggest hope is that in a couple years when all of this is said and done, we’ll all still be here and able to enjoy the movie theater experience together.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.