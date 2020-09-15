GRUBAUGH: To release or not to release, that's the question

As such, many of the U.S. theaters that opened up for "Tenet" have reported a loss as well because of the extra staffing and extra cleaning that has to be done. Of course, it’s great that movie theater employees are getting back to work, but if theaters lose too much money opening to show movies most aren’t willing to see during a pandemic, there’s a chance these theaters could close for good before the pandemic is over.

I would hate to see movie theaters go the way of Blockbuster Video and arcades just because movies like "Tenet" refuses to be released digitally. One of my favorite pasttimes has been going to the theater by myself or with my younger brother, often seeing a movie two or three times if I really like it.

But even I think that theaters would be better off closing and doing what they can to save money until the pandemic is over, that way they can still reopen and rehire once things are back to normal. But then, what of new movies? Should studios keep pushing them ahead for as long as possible, or should they release them at a loss?