LETTER: Make a plan for the north side of Mississippi Drive

We recently learned a local developer has filed an appeal from zoning requirements to allow construction of a high-density apartment complex at 403 West Mississippi Drive. The proposed building will have zero setbacks and the 60 or so occupants will have no greenspace of their own. This means their children and pets will play in neighboring lawns or be forced to cross Mississippi Drive and the railroad tracks to get to Riverside Park. We will likely see 40 additional vehicles making one or two trips per day using uncontrolled intersections at Mississippi Drive and Linn Street or Pine Street and the entrance to alley #1 — at least until the city is forced to spend public funds to implement additional traffic controls. The apartment resident traffic will be in addition to the 50 to 60 cars already vying for evening parking around Contrary Brewery.

Many residents of the West Hill Historic District have voiced concerns and presented a petition against approving the variance. To their credit, Board of Adjustment Members have listened and are cautiously approaching their decision. As we see it, the real issue is not development but what kind of development and where? And, the real question is, whether enough of the right interests are at the table for this decision with such long-term implications?