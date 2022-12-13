121322-qc-opn-letter-lausen_merged

Here are four steps to improve handling of immigrants

Step one is to create enough safe, healthy, temporary living conditions on the U.S. side of the border to hold all immigrants being processed and enough personnel, technology and resources to process every immigrant within 30 days.

Step two is to transfer the immigrants to the new housing facilities, check for non-immigration felony convictions, give them medical treatment, create an identity package that would contain a photo, DNA sample, fingerprints and voice sample, and arrange for destination locations.

Step three is to work with the countries that are sending the immigrants to the United States to improve their living conditions so the people will not want to immigrate to the United States.

Step four is a continuous evaluation of the process to look for improvements and changes that need to be made.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

Who should win versus who can win

I did not expect, when I described my disappointment with the result of the Iowa voting, to be taken to task by two Illinoisans, but seemingly that is what happened, so I shall explain. I can understand, to some degree, how Republicans in our neighboring state might feel about it, but I think we are looking at two different, though related, matters. Your attention is fixed on the next election, mine is on the future of the American nation, which is threatened by the new Republican Party.

As mentioned in my letter, I was especially disappointed by the failure to elect Mike Franken. He was by far the better choice: a man who, as an admiral in the navy, had learned much about other nations and our relationships with them, and also had some experience in government. All this would be of great value in a senate that is responsible for our international relations. The Republican candidate, in the last few years, has made one great mistake after another. He has supported that great destroyer of American traditions and total failure as President named Donald Trump. And he broke our traditions by sending three Trump-selected persons to the Supreme Court, where they make decisions that lower our confidence in the Court and create a huge rift among our citizens, a rift which further endangers our unity. To sum up, my interest is in who should win, yours in who can win. Possessing both would be ideal.

Donald Hawley

Eldridge

Closing Genesis West ER is bad for patients

Now for the rest of the story… Genesis Davenport President Jordan Voigt is quoted in saying there was “some” push back regarding closing of Genesis West ER. His flair for the understatement is dramatic.

Once again, the residents of West Davenport and Eastern Scott County come out on the losing end of “modernization.” I suggest Mr. Voigt take to social media and read hundreds of comments regarding the decision after “listening to the people.” I have over 600 social media contacts on various platforms in the QCA and not one expressed a positive opinion on the recent decision to close the West ER.

As a former prehospital provider, 30 years as an EMT B, A, D, and I. I can tell you that time not distance, can literally mean the difference between life and death. Thus, negating the comment that there is only a 3-mile difference between West and East campuses.

Let me give you a very real example of transport of critically-ill patients:

A CVA or brain bleed is transported to the new nine bed facility on 53rd Street and needs to be transported to the East campus. After further exam the patient is transported to yet another tertiary facility — adding yet another transport. Hardly an efficient and potentially life-treating action.

Perhaps, in the quest for profitability, medical ethics and truth have not been given the importance that is vitally important to patient well-being?

Rob Fiedler

Davenport