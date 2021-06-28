Letter: Appalled

As a Davenport taxpayer and retired Davenport school teacher, I am appalled and frustrated at the "huge" increase in pay for our administrators. Two years ago, our district was in financial trouble and many teacher positions/staff were eliminated, but now we can afford hiring administrators at these high salaries while our teacher's get paltry raises?

Governor Kim Reynolds has lifted all COVID restrictions because the pandemic is under control/over, yet our district hires a pandemic coordinator for $125,000.

The Davenport School District has been losing students on a regular basis, class sizes are too large, people have lost their jobs, services for students have been cut, yet our school board and superintendent think these increases are justified and will help our kids?

Administrators alone do not make a district strong, distinguished, or great. Good, qualified staff who work every day with our students do. Our administration continues to be top-heavy. Spend our tax money on supporting our children, staff members, and our schools, not increasing the administrators' salaries.

Angela Fox

Davenport

