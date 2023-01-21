 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter:Biden a hypocrite on classified documents

About a month ago "60 Minutes" interviewed President Joe Biden about the "documents scandal" on the plate of his predecessor. Asked about a "leaked: (staged) photo of documents scattered across the floor, the president opined "I can't understand how someone could be so careless with government material." Karma is a strange thing and since then a number of document stashes in the hands of President Biden (some dating back to his days as vice president), have come to light.

In the case of Donald Trump, the documents were locked up in a site previously inspected by the federal government. In the case of Joe Biden, the documents were found in a no-longer used office, his garage and one or two other locations. The garage conjures up all sorts of images, cardboard boxes next to the lawn mower, documents mixed in with service records in the glove box of the corvette...

I wonder if "60 Minutes" plans to interview Donald Trump to get his opinion of the new developments. I'm not holding my breath...

William Bloom

LeClaire

