Letter: Governor should join senator in celebrating public schools

Tax dollars shouldn’t send wealthy kids to private school

Dear editor, I would like Gov. Reynolds and the Republicans to explain in detail why my hard-earned Iowa tax dollars should be given to the wealthy in the form of school vouchers (in three years). They are giving my middle-class money to a millionaire? To send their kid to private school? This is morally wrong. This is blatant welfare for free-loading rich folks! Please explain it to us all.

Stella Herzig

Davenport

Governor should join senator in celebrating public schools

I was delighted and encouraged by Sen. Joni Ernst’s recent tour of North Scott High School. There she saw first hand our tax dollars at work preparing students for future employment opportunities in technology. Similar programs in health-care and teacher preparation are available to students at other area public high schools. Senator Ernst was all smiles.

So where was fellow Republican Gov. Reynolds? Perhaps she was too busy fast-tracking her pet voucher legislation to join the senator. Regardless of the reason for her absence, her favoring of private schools over these public schools is beyond unfortunate. Iowans need to join Sen. Ernst in celebrating the accomplishments of our public schools and ask their state representatives to make certain our tax dollars continue to strengthen public schools for all our children.

Charles Collins

Bettendorf

Why not appoint other candidates to North Scott County Board vacancy?

I am writing this letter in response to the Jan. 11 article, “Applicants sought for county board vacancy.” I am perplexed and surprised that applicants are being sought when there were three other candidates who ran that would be interested.

That being said Jasmin Newton received the next highest percentage of votes, put in the work, has the intellect and desire. So why would she not be appointed? All of this could have been avoided had Tony Knobbe resigned from the board before the election, especially since he ran unopposed for the county treasure position.

Jasmin Newton is more than qualified. She has been involved in the community since completing law school. She is a licensed attorney in Iowa and Illinois. She serves on the League of United Latin American Citizens, is on the Affirmative Action Committee in Davenport, is a member of the Chamber of Commerce, etc. She is intelligent, passionate, and sees a vision for Scott County that engages all. She would work in a bipartisan manner.

Please consider appointing Jazmin Newton to the board of supervisors. Davenport has 101,009 residents. The current supervisors reside in Bettendorf, Donahue, and Walcott thus representing the other 73,161 Scott County residents. Davenport deserves a board member that lives in Davenport, and Jasmin Newton is that person.

Ann Cassidy Pfiffner

Long Grove