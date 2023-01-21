 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hoping for and end of Ukraine war

Letters logo

"We pray to you, O God, that even though this is an unjust war, it is better than no war at all. For this we give thanks." My view on the Ukraine war.

The new mantra for the U.S. government and the ones who support them should be:

"Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual war shine upon them."

I watched the video of Zelinsky's speech before Congress as he begged for more money, to fight this U.S. proxy engagement. The Congress was like trained seals clapping for the man who can play the piano with no hands. 

When will the world wake up to the atrocities committed by the bloodshed machine and defense (war) corporations?

"Sometimes they'll give a war, and nobody will come." Carl Sandburg.

My hope is that day comes soon.

Tom Keith

Moline

