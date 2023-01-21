Letter: Iowa's HF 9 puts parents' rights above student health

I am writing to voice my opposition to Iowa HF 9, which prohibits school districts and charter schools from facilitating any accommodation to affirm a student’s gender identity, if different than the sex listed on the student’s official birth certificate, without the written consent of the parent or guardian. It also prohibits schools from withholding information from the parent or guardian of a student regarding the student’s gender identity or intention to transition to a gender that is different than the sex listed on a student’s official birth certificate

As a public health nurse, former child care director and a parent of LGBTQ+ children, I feel this bill is unethical and endangers LGBTQ+ adolescents. This bill is placing children at risk of child abuse, homelessness and suicide if it passes. School should be a place where students feel safe and accepted.

At a minimum, Iowa needs to preserve patient-therapist confidentiality between a school counselor and students. Students with gender dysphoria need to have an adult they can trust that they can speak to without fear of being outed to their parents, especially if they are at risk of child abuse or becoming homeless if they are outed.

This bill places parental rights above the rights and psychological needs of the students, and it will only harm family relationships. Allow students that wish to transition genders the right to discuss this with their parents when they are ready instead of forcing them into a potentially dangerous situation.

Deb VanderGaast, RN, BSN

Tipton