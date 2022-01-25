Letter: It's murder

This letter is in response to Stanley Schwenn's letter to the editor, which was printed on Jan. 12. Schwenn should rent the movie "Unplanned" and then see if his stance changes regarding abortion. Abortion is murder, plain and simple murder. It's not the woman deciding what to do with her body, it's the woman deciding to kill an innocent baby. The doctor can hear a heart beat almost as soon as the pregnant mother suspects she is pregnant so don't even think an abortion isn't the murder of a baby who hasn't been given a chance at life.