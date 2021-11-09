Letter: Thanks for featuring great writers

I was so happy to read the article by Alma Gaul in Sunday's newspaper. I've missed her articles on local points of interest. My other favorites on Sunday are Don Wooten and Kurt Ullrich. I always learn something from Wooten's column. I also enjoy his humor. He feeds my brain. Kurt Ullrich feeds my soul. His columns are beautiful. My father had early onset Alzheimer's. His column about his wife was so touching. Please keep these excellent writers in the paper. They make my Sunday mornings a great way to start the week.