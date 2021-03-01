Letter: Vote for change

Moline residents have an important choice to make April 6. A decision that will no doubt alter the course of Moline's future. Your choice: opt for the status quo, or vote for change.

I’ve known Sangeetha Rayapati for 20 years. I’ve witnessed firsthand her professionalism and willingness to step up wherever needed. Last March, when Rayapati shared with me that she was planning to run for mayor, my first thought was how lucky Moline will be to have her serve on their behalf. Her track record with community initiatives and current role as school board president show she is a smart, inclusive and fair servant leader. She puts community first. She values what is important for Moline to thrive: strong schools, a focus on economic development, quality amenities like parks and public libraries, and community pride. She’s not afraid to put in the time to consider all options and push for what’s right.

Don’t take my word for it. I encourage you to do your own research. Attend the mayoral forum on March 11. Visit Rayapati’s Facebook page or website to learn more about her vision for Moline. I think you'll be impressed. Compare Rayapati's plans with what has transpired the last four years and then make your own educated decision on what’s best for Moline.