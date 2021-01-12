Looking back at last week's failed insurrection and what we can take away from it

Whether you agree with the election results or not, I would hope that every American citizen would agree with this statement: If all current evidence says that a majority of the American people voted out a currently-sitting president, any attempts to keep said-president in power through threat and attempted violence should be seen as no less than domestic terrorism.

As we move closer towards Inauguration Day, I truly hope that this is the last time we see something like this. Still, no matter how much time passes, we, as citizens, can’t forget this event.

We can’t forget how there were some people so devoted to their candidate that they were willing to disregard authentic election results and try to make their candidate the winner by force. We can’t forget that we had citizens willing to commit treason and attempt to overthrow the government just because our president refused to admit that he had lost. We can’t forget this, and we shouldn’t forget it.

Lastly, I’d like to bring up that after this event, I saw many people saying that “America is better than this." I'd like to believe that, but it takes more than words to make something like this true. If we want America to be better, we have to prove it and work make it better.