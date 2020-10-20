Looking back at my first year as a reporter for the Muscatine Journal

A little over a year ago, I began my job as the newest reporter for the Muscatine Journal. …I think it’s safe to say that this has been a VERY interesting first year on the job.
If we’re being honest, I had never really expected to become a journalist. Whenever my mind heard the words “writing” and “career”, I’d just think of all those short stories I’d just to write in my notebooks and all the ideas I have for novels that I haven’t quite gotten around to yet. But while I still dream of being an author one day, I’m glad to have a good and steady writing job in the meantime.
I still remember how excited and nervous I was my first day. While a creative writing degree gave me the skills I needed on that front, I really had no idea what to expect from my new job or even how to find a news story. Thankfully my editor and co-worker, Dave Hotle, understood that I was on a bit of a learning curve and gave me plenty advice and tips for being a reporter.
Looking back on this past year, it’s pretty incredible to think about all of the experiences that I would have missed out on and the people I might have never spoken to if I didn’t have this job. Everything from school board meetings and holiday events, to deaths within the community and charity events both big and small. A film festival, a music festival, a famous haunted house, a year-long pandemic – the list just goes on.
I’ve gotten to meet some truly great people, such as the band Lefty and the Spinners, Salvation Army lieutenants Greg and Liz Bock and Mayor Diana Broderson, along with many teachers, firefighters and police officers, restaurant and store owners, artists, athletes and other residents from the Muscatine community.
Honestly, it really does feel like I’ve learned more about Muscatine and the people who live here more in one year than I have the other 24 years that I’ve lived here. But, in a year like 2020, it unfortunately can’t all be good experiences.
In a job that involves keeping up with the news – both the good and the bad, locally and nationally – things can get pretty heavy at times. On those rough days, it can be easy to think that there’s only bad news out there or feel like things are much worse than they actually are. There are also days where it seems like there’s no news, and it’s hard to find something to actually write about.
Thankfully, days like those are almost always followed by something that’s fun to cover. I’ll find a story that leads me to plenty of interesting people to talk to or an interesting history to uncover, or I’ll get the chance to travel out of the office for a photo or an interview, or I’ll just be reminded of how nice of a place our little town really is.
It’s not always easy, and there are certainly days that are frustrating – but when the days are good, they really are good. Though this first year of being a reporter has had its twists and turns and some ups and downs, overall I think I can say that it was indeed a good first year (even if the rest of 2020 hasn’t been quite as positive, for numerous reasons…)
With all of that being said, I want to take this time to thank Dave and the other members at the Muscatine Journal for giving me a chance. I also want to thank every person who has ever read one of my articles from the paper. Over this past year, I’ve read and heard plenty of comments from people, and not once has one failed to make me smile. Your comments and encouragement really do mean the world to me, and as I continue to write for the Journal, I hope that you all continue to enjoy my work.
So, one year and about 500 articles down, and hopefully many more to come.
