Looking back at my first year as a reporter for the Muscatine Journal

I’ve gotten to meet some truly great people, such as the band Lefty and the Spinners, Salvation Army lieutenants Greg and Liz Bock and Mayor Diana Broderson, along with many teachers, firefighters and police officers, restaurant and store owners, artists, athletes and other residents from the Muscatine community.

Honestly, it really does feel like I’ve learned more about Muscatine and the people who live here more in one year than I have the other 24 years that I’ve lived here. But, in a year like 2020, it unfortunately can’t all be good experiences.

In a job that involves keeping up with the news – both the good and the bad, locally and nationally – things can get pretty heavy at times. On those rough days, it can be easy to think that there’s only bad news out there or feel like things are much worse than they actually are. There are also days where it seems like there’s no news, and it’s hard to find something to actually write about.

Thankfully, days like those are almost always followed by something that’s fun to cover. I’ll find a story that leads me to plenty of interesting people to talk to or an interesting history to uncover, or I’ll get the chance to travel out of the office for a photo or an interview, or I’ll just be reminded of how nice of a place our little town really is.