STEIN: COVID-19 puts a disproportionate burden on Black and Latino Iowans

We may all be in this pandemic together, but our protection from its wrath is not evenly distributed. In fact, COVID-19 is taking an extreme toll in Iowa on those least able to protect themselves, exposing and exacerbating inequities here that have gone unchecked for too long.

I see this blight especially in Iowa counties with meatpacking plants and large warehouses, where there are spikes in coronavirus cases in the wake of President Trump’s order declaring them essential businesses that must remain open during the pandemic. The same workers who feed our families — many of whom are Latinos — are working in woefully unsafe conditions.

According to state demographic data, Black and Latino Iowans are being disproportionately hit by the virus. Latinos and other people of color reliant on jobs in these meat plants are also on the frontlines of health-harming industrial pollution. George Floyd’s unforgettable plea, “I Can't Breathe,” shocks the conscience — and also resonates with pollution fighters and environmental justice advocates. Why? Environmental justice and racial justice are inseparable; we cannot advance one without the other.