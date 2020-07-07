The concept of freedom versus individualism

For many Americans, freedom is something they hold above all else. Freedom to choose, freedom to do what makes them happy, freedom to speak their mind, and freedom to be themselves. The concept of freedom is something that’s so tied into America’s identity as a country that it’s literally one of the first things people think of when they think "USA."
Perhaps that’s why some people treat freedom — and by extension, the loss of it — as the ultimate betrayal of "what our county stands for." But with nearly 250 years of Americana and patriotism and being reminded over and over why freedom is so important, I think the actual ideas and purpose of freedom have been sort of lost in translation, in a way.
Last weekend, the day after Independence Day, Mayor Diana Broderson tried to announce her six-month mandate for the city of Muscatine to try to enforce citizens wearing masks. Because part of this announcement was leaked online, some residents saw it early and thus had time to plan protests in order to show how against this mandate they were.
While some people argued against wearing masks due to fear that they would be unable to breathe (which I have to argue the logic of, considering surgeons can wear masks for several hours without being affected), a lot of other people both in Muscatine and across the country have argued that being forced to wear a mask violates their freedom of choice, that they should be the ones to choose whether or not to put themselves at risk and that anyone who disagrees just doesn’t care about freedom.
The simple idea of whether or not to cover your mouth with a mask has become politicized, and that is just kind of unbelievable to me. The phrase “We the People” is about as common in the American Lexicon as “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” but make no mistake about it, America is all about individualism.
That’s not to say that Americans are selfish (even if they can be at times). If anything, this current pandemic has proven that some people will indeed go out of their way to help others in need because they want to and not because the government or someone else is forcing them to, and that kindness is very much part of our human nature. But even so, much of our "American legends" rely on the idea of the individual. That if YOU work hard and if YOU do things right, then YOU can have a happy life that YOU created all on your own from YOUR ideas and YOUR choices and if YOU fail then it’s YOUR fault because YOU had the freedom to create YOUR own life and pursue happiness.
American citizens are not inheritably selfish by any means, but I believe that being blindly loyal to the idea of freedom could subconsciously lead to selfishness. Yes, it’s great that America is a place where in theory anyone can do anything and be anything, but that theory isn’t going to help much when a person is stuck in a hospital due to someone else transmitting a disease to them. How can we claim that freedom is a purely good concept when others try to use their freedom to harm others or try to put others down, and then say, “Well it’s MY freedom so you’re the one who’s in the wrong?"
We all have the right to make our own choices and use our freedom, but we must remember to use that freedom wisely and always remember that though we each have our own lives, we don’t live in a vacuum from each other. From a person who uses their freedom to drink and drive, to another who chooses which candidates to vote for on Election Day, to another who decides to throw a party despite a pandemic.
Our choices don’t just affect our own lives, and while, yes, it’s only natural to put ourselves and our loved ones first, we shouldn’t turn our backs on the rest of the world for the sake of comfort and ease — not when there are already easy things we can do and easy choices we can make. What’s the point of identifying ourselves as an American or an Iowan or a Muskie if we can’t even be bothered to care about the rest of that group?
I understand that for many wearing a mask is at best uncomfortable and at worst a scary reminder that people are still getting sick and dying and that, while we can do things to slow the virus down, we can’t yet control it. I understand that the freedom of choice is very important, and that being told to do something that you don’t believe in by the government can be very frustrating. But I believe there is a huge difference between being told to do something uncomfortable that could help and could make a different in the long run and being told to do something that’s genuinely immoral or serves no purpose other than control for the sake of control.
We all have our own freedom and our own choices to make, but if it’s a choice between being uncomfortable while I’m shopping and protecting myself, my family and my fellow shoppers, then I know what my choice will be. Because freedom isn’t always about making choices in the moment, but about looking ahead and choosing the path on both our own and our country’s ongoing "pursuit of happiness" and quality of life for all.
