The concept of freedom versus individualism

The simple idea of whether or not to cover your mouth with a mask has become politicized, and that is just kind of unbelievable to me. The phrase “We the People” is about as common in the American Lexicon as “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” but make no mistake about it, America is all about individualism.

That’s not to say that Americans are selfish (even if they can be at times). If anything, this current pandemic has proven that some people will indeed go out of their way to help others in need because they want to and not because the government or someone else is forcing them to, and that kindness is very much part of our human nature. But even so, much of our "American legends" rely on the idea of the individual. That if YOU work hard and if YOU do things right, then YOU can have a happy life that YOU created all on your own from YOUR ideas and YOUR choices and if YOU fail then it’s YOUR fault because YOU had the freedom to create YOUR own life and pursue happiness.