The silly side of nostalgia

Honestly, they were just as cheesy as I remembered. Over-the-top, silly, but still catchy as ever – as evident by the fact that I could remember most of the lyrics pretty well. That’s not to say that songs like ‘Bop to the Top’ and ‘Getcha Head in the Game’ are at the height of musical achievement, they’re definitely not. If someone wanted to seriously critique and pick apart these songs, I’m sure I could agree with most of their criticisms (even if I didn’t understand why they would want to do this in the first place).

But admitting this doesn’t take away from my enjoyment of these songs, far from it. When I listen to them, part of me can smile and remember how much fun I had listening to these songs and watching the movies while another part of me can laugh at how cheesy and ridiculous the movies were. Like with reboots that are actually well made and well done, the past and the present are allowed to live and co-exist in harmony. There’s nostalgia, but it’s not blinding. It’s just fun!