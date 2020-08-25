VIEWPOINT: Trust science and wear your mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The United States is known for breaking records, but this record is troubling. Recently, the United States reached over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. This brings the total number of cases in the U.S to more than 5.7 million and over 177,000 deaths, as of Tuesday. Several states face surges in infections, many as a result of reckless behavior and people refusing to wear masks.

This reckless behavior must stop now — our essential workers are risking their lives every day, and we can keep them safe by wearing masks and continuing to follow public health experts’ advice. As our public health experts use science and facts to make their recommendations, certain media outlets have downplayed those recommendations and the overall severity of this pandemic. Studies like the one published in The Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review show that conservative media has amplified misinformation and conspiracy theories, leading to their audiences not taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and those around them.

We have seen others mock those who choose to wear masks, despite multiple studies highlighting that wearing masks significantly reduces the transmission of the virus. Studies have shown that masks helped contain the virus in East Asia, and the United States’ delay in fully implementing the use of masks delayed efforts in reducing the spread of COVID-19.